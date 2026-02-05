Tigers Fall to Oil Kings 4-2

Published on February 5, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat Tigers News Release







Medicine Hat, AB - The Medicine Hat Tigers took on the Edmonton Oil Kings for the sixth of eight matchups this season on Wednesday, February 4th in Co-op Place.

The Oil Kings put Jordan Switzer to work quickly, posting 11 shots in the first period.

The Tigers pushed back with a great defensive effort to get the puck out of their zone and spend some time on the other end of the ice.

Edmonton continued putting the pressure on and broke the scoreless tie with Dylan Dean's 12th of the season at 15:55.

The Oil Kings doubled their lead with another goal less than a minute later. This time it was Carter Sotheran who found the back of the net to make it 2-0 at 16:33.

The Tigers went into the second period down by two but the second period showed they were not out of the game yet.

Medicine Hat outshot their opponent 11-9 in the middle frame, generating plenty of scoring chances and spending time in Edmonton's zone.

Dayton Reschny got the Tabbies on the board with his eighth of the season at 17:52. After Markus Ruck entered the zone on the left he fed Reschny through a defender. Reschny sent a wrist shot past the Oil Kings goaltender to bring the Tigers within one.

Ethan MacKenzie scored a power play goal near the end of the second period at 19:02 to restore the Oil Kings two goal lead.

The Tigers outshot their opponent in the third period 11-4 as they worked to close the gap and complete the comeback.

Tension in the Wednesday night matchup was palpable after Noah Davidson scored at 8:56 to bring the Tigers within one. Davidson deked out the goaltender and put home a backhand shot from in the crease to make it a one goal game with more than half of the third remaining.

With the goaltender pulled the Tigers made a last ditch effort late in the third to bring the game to overtime. However a mishandled puck would result in Gavin Hodnett sealing the deal with an empty net goal.

Special Teams:

PP: 0/3 - 0.0%

PK: 3/4 - 75.0%

Stringam Law Three Stars:

Jonas Woo (2A) - Medicine Hat

Ethan Simcoe (27SH - 25SV) - Edmonton

Jordan Switzer (23SH - 20 SV) - Medicine Hat

Supplement King Hardest Worker:

Andrew Basha

The Tigers are back in action on Friday, January 6th to take on the Broncos in the InnovationPlex.







Western Hockey League Stories from February 5, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.