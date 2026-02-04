Game Preview: Game 49 VS Oil Kings

Medicine Hat, AB - Tonight is the sixth of eight matchups between the two central division clubs. The Tigers have a 3-1-0-1 record against the Oil Kings so far this year. Jonas Woo (5G, 3A) leads the team with eight points in the series.

2025-26 Season Series:

Edmonton 3 @ Medicine Hat 7 (Jan 16 2026) Medicine Hat 1 @ Edmonton 6 (Nov 1 2025)

Medicine Hat 3 @ Edmonton 2 (Jan 14 2026) SO Edmonton 2 @ Medicine Hat 5 (Oct 8 2025)

Edmonton 4 @ Medicine Hat 3 (Nov 7 2025) SO

2024-25 Season Series:

Medicine Hat 5 @ Edmonton 3 (Feb 23 2025) Medicine Hat 2 @ Edmonton 3 (Nov 22 2024)

Edmonton 5 @ Medicine Hat 4 (Feb 21 2025) Medicine Hat 2 @ Edmonton 1 (Nov 13 2024)

Medicine Hat 6 @ Edmonton 1 (Jan 11 2025) Edmonton 4 @ Medicine Hat 2 (Nov 8 2024)

Edmonton 7 @ Medicine Hat 4 (Dec 7 2024) Edmonton 2 @ Medicine Hat 4 (Sep 21 2024)

2025-26 Standings:

Medicine Hat Edmonton

34-8-3-3 32-11-3-2

Central - 1st Central - 2nd

East - 2nd East - 3rd

League - 3rd League - 4th

Home - 20-2-1-1 Home - 14-3-2-2

Away - 14-6-2-2 Away - 18-8-1-0

Last 10 - 7-2-0-1 Last 10 - 5-4-0-1

Streak - W2 Streak - W1

2024-25 Standings:

Medicine Hat Edmonton

47-17-3-1 37-27-2-2

Central - 1st Central - 4th

East - 1st East - 7th

Home - 25-7-2-0 Home - 21-12-0-1

Away - 22-10-1-1 Away - 16-15-2-1

Special Teams:

Medicine Hat Edmonton

Power Play: 30.3% (3rd) Power Play: 21.7% (15th)

Penalty Kill: 79.6% (7th) Penalty Kill: 80.5% (4th)

Previous Game: The Tigers topped the Hurricanes 8-4 on Saturday, January 31st in Co-op Place. Noah Davidson (2G, 1A) led the Tigers with three points including two goals. Andrew Basha also found the back of the net twice, with Tyson Moss, Kadon McCann, Liam Ruck, and Carter Cunningham each scoring once. Carter Casey stopped 17 of 21 shots faced.

2025-26 Tigers Statistical Leaders:

Skater Stats Goalie Stats

Points - Liam Ruck (69) GAA - Jordan Switzer (2.72)

Goals - Bryce Pickford (33) Save % - Jordan Switzer (.895)

Assists - Markus Ruck (56) Wins - Jordan Switzer (22)

PIMs - Cam Parr (84) Shutouts - Carter Casey & Jordan Switzer (1)

Plus/Minus - Jonas Woo (+48)

League Top 10s:

Stat Categories Player (Rank)

Points Liam Ruck - 69 (4th)

Markus Ruck - 68 (T-5th)

Bryce Pickford - 62 (T-8th)

Jonas Woo - 61 (T-10th)

Goals Bryce Pickford - 33 (4th)

Liam Ruck - 29 (T-6th)

Assists Markus Ruck - 56 (1st)

Liam Ruck - 40 (7th)

Power Play Goals Bryce Pickford - 15 (1st)

Liam Ruck - 11 (T-7th)

Power Play Assists Markus Ruck - 31 (1st)

Short Handed Goals Jonas Woo - 3 (T-3rd)

Liam Ruck - 2 (T-7th)

Game Winning Goals Bryce Pickford - 8 (1st)

Liam Ruck - 5 (T-8th)

First Goals Liam Ruck - 5 (T-2nd)

Insurance Goals Bryce Pickford - 4 (T-4th)

Liam Ruck - 4 (T-4th)

Penalty Minutes Cam Parr - 84 (T-7th)

Plus/Minus Jonas Woo - +48 (1st)

Bryce Pickford - +44 (2nd)

Goals Against Average Jordan Switzer - 2.72 (9th)

Wins Jordan Switzer - 22 (1st)

Roaring Runs:

Player Name Streak

Andrew Basha 7 Game Point Streak - 12 Points

Liam Ruck 3 Game Point Streak - 6 Points

Markus Ruck 3 Game Point Streak - 6 Points

Kadon McCann 2 Game Point Streak - 3 Points

Liam Ruck 3 Game Goal Streak - 3 Goals

Kadon McCann 2 Game Goal Streak - 2 Goals

Upcoming Milestones:

Player Upcoming Milestone Currently At

Yaroslav Bryzgalov 50 Career Penalty Minutes 47 Career Penalty Minutes

Jonas Woo 50 Career Goals 46 Career Goals

Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll 50 Career Points 46 Career Points

Jordan Switzer 50 Career Wins 46 Career Wins

Kadon McCann 150 Career Penalty Minutes 149 Career Penalty Minutes

Noah Davidson 50 Career Games Played 48 Career Games Played

Kade Stengrim 50 Career Games Played 46 Career Games Played

Markus Ruck 100 Career Points 97 Career Points

Roster Makeup: 23 Players - 14 Forwards - 7 Defence - 2 Goaltenders

2005 Neutens, Van Mulligen, Basha

2006 Reschny, Cunningham, Woo, Väisänen, Muhonen, Pickford, Parr, Cozens

2007 Kor, McCann, Bryzgalov, Stengrim, Moss, Casey, Switzer

2008 Gordon-Carroll, L. Ruck, M. Ruck, Davidson, Steen

Geographical Breakdown:

Alberta (7) Kadon McCann, Carter Cunningham, Ethan Neutens, Josh Van Mulligen, Bryce Pickford, Jordan Switzer, Andrew Basha

U.S.A. (5) Gavin Kor, Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll, Kade Stengrim, Noah Davidson, Carter Casey

British Columbia (4) Liam Ruck, Markus Ruck, Tyson Moss, Riley Steen

Manitoba (2) Cam Parr, Jonas Woo

Finland (2) Veeti Väisänen, Niilopekka Muhonen

Yukon (1) Luke Cozens

Saskatchewan (1) Dayton Reschny

Belarus (1) Yaroslav Bryzgalov

NHL Drafted Players:

NHL Team Player Drafted

Calgary Flames Andrew Basha 2024, Round 2, 41st Overall

Montreal Canadiens Bryce Pickford 2025, Round 3, 81st Overall

Dallas Stars Niilopekka Muhonen 2024, Round 5, 158th Overall

Utah Mammoth Veeti Väisänen 2024, Round 3, 96th Overall

Central Scouting Mid-Season Rankings (North American Skaters):

Ranking Player

#26 Liam Ruck

#31 Markus Ruck

#99 Yaroslav Bryzgalov

#188 Riley Steen

#215 Kadon McCann

Central Scouting Mid-Season Rankings (North American Goaltenders):

Ranking Player

#12 Carter Casey

Tigers Schedule:

Last Five Results Next Five Time

VS Lethbridge Hurricanes 8-4 W @ Swift Current - Fri. Feb 6 7:00PM (ST)

VS Saskatoon Blades 4-1 W VS Swift Current - Sat. Feb 7 7:00PM (MST)

@ Prince Albert Raiders 5-1 L @ Red Deer - Fri. Feb 13 7:00PM (MST)

@ Saskatoon Blades 3-2 SOL VS Everett - Sat. Feb 14 7:00PM (MST)

VS Calgary Hitmen 4-3 W VS Red Deer - Mon. Feb 16 2:00PM (MST)







