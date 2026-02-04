Curran Commits to University of Massachusetts for 26/27 Season

Published on February 4, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Edmonton, Alta. - Edmonton Oil Kings forward Max Curran announced today that he has committed to the University of Massachusetts in NCAA Division I for the 2026/2027 season.

"It's an honour to announce my commitment to UMass for next season," Curran said. "I'm grateful for everything the Oil Kings have given me so far and proud to represent this organization at the next level. I'm excited for what's ahead."

Curran, out of Praha, Czechia, joined the Oil Kings via trade this season from the Tri-City Americans. In 31 games, Curran has 14 goals and 27 assists for 41 points. Earlier this year, Curran also represented Czechia at the World Junior Hockey Championships in Minnesota, helping his country win silver. He had five points in seven games at the tournament.

In three seasons in the WHL, Curran has 41 goals and 106 assists for 147 points split between Edmonton and Tri-City. Curran was originally the 39th overall selection in the 2023 CHL Import Draft and was also selected in the fifth-round, 161st overall by the Colorado Avalanche in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft.

-

The Oil Kings are Edmonton's first choice for family fun with great seats starting at $20!

The Oil Kings are back on home ice on February 6 for Louie's Birthday Bash against the Moose Jaw Warriors.

Head to OilKings.ca to secure your seat today!







Western Hockey League Stories from February 4, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.