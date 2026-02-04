January Ironworker of the Month: F Owen Martin

Spokane, Wash. - Spokane Chiefs forward Owen Martin is your Ironworker of the Month for January!

Martin played in all 11 of the Chiefs' games in January, logging six points and boasting a 59% face-off win percentage by the end of the month. Martin's two goals and four assists were good for second among Chiefs' skaters in January, behind only December's Ironworker of the Month Chase Harrington. Martin, a Winnipeg Jets prospect, really shone in the faceoff circle where he won 164 of 278 faceoffs he took.

Martin is nine points away from setting a new career high (35) and has 14 goals and 12 assists in 44 games so far this season.

Ironworker of the Month is proudly presented by the International Association of Ironworkers Local 14. Learn more at ironworkers14.org.

The Spokane Chiefs are a member of the U.S. Division of the Western Hockey League, the world's finest development league for junior hockey players. Since 1985 the Chiefs have been a pillar in the Spokane community, offering family-friendly entertainment and a winning tradition, which includes: two Memorial Cup Championships in 1991 & 2008, two WHL Championships in 1991 & 2008 and five Western Conference Championships in 1991, 1996, 2000, 2008 & 2025. Over 60 alumni have gone on to play in the National Hockey League.







