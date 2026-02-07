Chiefs Cap Weekend on the Road with Divisional Face-Off against Wild
Published on February 7, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Spokane Chiefs News Release
Wenatchee, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs cap off a weekend on the road Saturday night with a divisional match-up against the Wenatchee Wild. So far this season, the Chiefs are 2-1-0-0 against the Wild with their most recent contest resulting in a 4-3 win for Spokane.
TIME: 6:00 p.m.
LOCATION: Town Toyota Center
JERSEY COLOR: White
LISTEN: 103.5 FM The Game (pre-game show starts at 5:30 p.m.) - Listen online.
WATCH: Victory+
FOLLOW: @spokanechiefs on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and X. #GoChiefsGo
