Chiefs Cap Weekend on the Road with Divisional Face-Off against Wild

Published on February 7, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Wenatchee, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs cap off a weekend on the road Saturday night with a divisional match-up against the Wenatchee Wild. So far this season, the Chiefs are 2-1-0-0 against the Wild with their most recent contest resulting in a 4-3 win for Spokane.

TIME: 6:00 p.m.

LOCATION: Town Toyota Center

JERSEY COLOR: White

LISTEN: 103.5 FM The Game (pre-game show starts at 5:30 p.m.) - Listen online.

WATCH: Victory+

FOLLOW: @spokanechiefs on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and X. #GoChiefsGo







