Game Preview: Cougars vs. Rockets

Published on February 7, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

PRINCE GEORGE, BC - The Prince George Cougars will look to get back into the win column as they play host to the Kelowna Rockets to conclude a weekend double-header. This weekend marks one of the most highly anticipated of the season, as it is Night two of Indigenous Weekend.

When: Saturday, February 7, 2026

Puck Drop: 6:00 pm

Cougars Record: 29-19-2-0 (60 Points)

Cougars Last Game: A 3-2 loss to the Kelowna Rockets on Friday, Feb. 6

Western Conference: 3rd

BC Division: 2nd

Prince George Cougars Roster Breakdown (Birth Year):

2005-born players (3) - Dumanski, Gizowski, Seitz

2006-born players (7) - Souch, Ashe, Parascak, Vaughan, Ravensbergen, Levshyn, Sobry

2007-born players (6) - Foster, Yakutsenak, Shurgot, Lajoie, Anisimov, Fisher

2008-born players (7) - Kozicky, Lemire, Finnegan, Cahill, Carels, Johnston, Funk

2009-born players (1) - Hajt

Rockets Record: 26-16-5-2 (59 Points)

Rockets Last Game: 3-2 win over the Cougars on Friday, Feb. 6

Western Conference: 4th

BC Division: 3rd

Kelowna Rockets Roster Breakdown (Birth Year):

2005-born players (3) - Smith, Leslie, Halaburda

2006-born players (11) - McInnis, Pankratz, Guest, Corbet, Banini, Pekar, Gojsic, Wetsch, Gerwing, Alcos, Iginla

2007-born players (7) - Paupanekis, Cihar, Poletin, Kam, Kehrig, Kettles, Boettiger

2008-born players (3) - Henderson, Folstrom, Barrett

2009-born players (1) - Hayden

Last Time Out:

- The Cougars fell 3-2 to Red Deer on Tuesday to begin a four-game home-stand

- Carson Carels and Brock Souch scored for the Cougars

- Carson Carels extended his points streak to 13

- PG was 1-2 on the power-play and 1-3 on the penalty kill

Previous Meetings vs. KEL This Season:

October 8: The Rockets used a late third period come-back to steal a 5-4 win over the Cougars at the CN Centre.

December 2: Dmitri Yakutsenak's multi-point effort helped the Cougars to a 4-2 win shootout win. Josh Ravensbergen made 30 saves in the victory.

January 17: The Cougars used a 49 shot performance to help them to a 3-2 OT win. Carson Carels delivered the overtime heroics.

January 30: The Cougars got goals from Kooper Gizowski and Riley Ashe but the Cats did drop a 4-2 decision to Kelowna at Prospera Place

February 6: The Rockets used a third period power-play goal from Tij Iginla to help them edge the Cougars by a 3-2 count

The Carson Show

- Since returning from the 2026 World Juniors, draft-eligible defenceman Carson Carels has recorded at least one point in all 13 games he has played.

- Carels has points in 14 straight games.

- Carels is ranked as the #3 skater on NHL Central Scouting's mid-season rankings, making him the top NHL draft prospect in the CHL.

- Carels was most recently named captain for Team West at the WHL Prospects Game on February 18.

Giz is Back

- Cougar 20-year-old sniper Kooper Gizowski returns to the PG lineup tonight

- Gizowski enters tonight with points in five consecutive games

- Gizowski returns after serving a one-game suspension for a kneeing major on Tuesday Feb. 3 vs. Red Deer

Souch a Player:

- Forward Brock Souch is on a roll entering tonight - owning points in six straight games

- The 19-year-old added to that points streak with a goal in the 3-2 setback last night

- In his first WHL season, Souch owns 55 points in 50 games (18-37-55)

On the Other Side:

- The Rockets enter tonight with a 6-2-2-0 record in their last 10 games

- Kelowna is 17-9-1-0 on the road this season - the most road wins in the BC Divisioin

- The Rockets sit just one point behind the Cougars heading into tonight

- Utah Mammoth prospect Tij Iginla enters tonight with points in 12 straight games

- In goal, Harrison Boettiger owns wins in three of his last four starts. In the 2025-26 campaign, the draft-eligible netminder is 17-8-3-1.

After Tonight:

- The Cats are back at it on Friday, February 13th when they host the Kamloops Blazers for McDonalds Night at 7:00 pm. The game features a Mega 50/50 Jackpot with a guaranteed jackpot of $50,000.







