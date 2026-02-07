Game Preview: Cougars vs. Rockets
Published on February 7, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Prince George Cougars News Release
PRINCE GEORGE, BC - The Prince George Cougars will look to get back into the win column as they play host to the Kelowna Rockets to conclude a weekend double-header. This weekend marks one of the most highly anticipated of the season, as it is Night two of Indigenous Weekend.
When: Saturday, February 7, 2026
Puck Drop: 6:00 pm
Cougars Record: 29-19-2-0 (60 Points)
Cougars Last Game: A 3-2 loss to the Kelowna Rockets on Friday, Feb. 6
Western Conference: 3rd
BC Division: 2nd
Prince George Cougars Roster Breakdown (Birth Year):
2005-born players (3) - Dumanski, Gizowski, Seitz
2006-born players (7) - Souch, Ashe, Parascak, Vaughan, Ravensbergen, Levshyn, Sobry
2007-born players (6) - Foster, Yakutsenak, Shurgot, Lajoie, Anisimov, Fisher
2008-born players (7) - Kozicky, Lemire, Finnegan, Cahill, Carels, Johnston, Funk
2009-born players (1) - Hajt
Rockets Record: 26-16-5-2 (59 Points)
Rockets Last Game: 3-2 win over the Cougars on Friday, Feb. 6
Western Conference: 4th
BC Division: 3rd
Kelowna Rockets Roster Breakdown (Birth Year):
2005-born players (3) - Smith, Leslie, Halaburda
2006-born players (11) - McInnis, Pankratz, Guest, Corbet, Banini, Pekar, Gojsic, Wetsch, Gerwing, Alcos, Iginla
2007-born players (7) - Paupanekis, Cihar, Poletin, Kam, Kehrig, Kettles, Boettiger
2008-born players (3) - Henderson, Folstrom, Barrett
2009-born players (1) - Hayden
Last Time Out:
- The Cougars fell 3-2 to Red Deer on Tuesday to begin a four-game home-stand
- Carson Carels and Brock Souch scored for the Cougars
- Carson Carels extended his points streak to 13
- PG was 1-2 on the power-play and 1-3 on the penalty kill
Previous Meetings vs. KEL This Season:
October 8: The Rockets used a late third period come-back to steal a 5-4 win over the Cougars at the CN Centre.
December 2: Dmitri Yakutsenak's multi-point effort helped the Cougars to a 4-2 win shootout win. Josh Ravensbergen made 30 saves in the victory.
January 17: The Cougars used a 49 shot performance to help them to a 3-2 OT win. Carson Carels delivered the overtime heroics.
January 30: The Cougars got goals from Kooper Gizowski and Riley Ashe but the Cats did drop a 4-2 decision to Kelowna at Prospera Place
February 6: The Rockets used a third period power-play goal from Tij Iginla to help them edge the Cougars by a 3-2 count
The Carson Show
- Since returning from the 2026 World Juniors, draft-eligible defenceman Carson Carels has recorded at least one point in all 13 games he has played.
- Carels has points in 14 straight games.
- Carels is ranked as the #3 skater on NHL Central Scouting's mid-season rankings, making him the top NHL draft prospect in the CHL.
- Carels was most recently named captain for Team West at the WHL Prospects Game on February 18.
Giz is Back
- Cougar 20-year-old sniper Kooper Gizowski returns to the PG lineup tonight
- Gizowski enters tonight with points in five consecutive games
- Gizowski returns after serving a one-game suspension for a kneeing major on Tuesday Feb. 3 vs. Red Deer
Souch a Player:
- Forward Brock Souch is on a roll entering tonight - owning points in six straight games
- The 19-year-old added to that points streak with a goal in the 3-2 setback last night
- In his first WHL season, Souch owns 55 points in 50 games (18-37-55)
On the Other Side:
- The Rockets enter tonight with a 6-2-2-0 record in their last 10 games
- Kelowna is 17-9-1-0 on the road this season - the most road wins in the BC Divisioin
- The Rockets sit just one point behind the Cougars heading into tonight
- Utah Mammoth prospect Tij Iginla enters tonight with points in 12 straight games
- In goal, Harrison Boettiger owns wins in three of his last four starts. In the 2025-26 campaign, the draft-eligible netminder is 17-8-3-1.
After Tonight:
- The Cats are back at it on Friday, February 13th when they host the Kamloops Blazers for McDonalds Night at 7:00 pm. The game features a Mega 50/50 Jackpot with a guaranteed jackpot of $50,000.
