Warriors Look for Rebound Victory Tonight against Rebels

Published on February 7, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

RED DEER, Alta. - The regular season series between the Moose Jaw Warriors and Red Deer Rebels wraps up tonight.

Last night in Edmonton, the Warriors fell 11-4 to the Oil Kings. Landen McFadden tallied two goals and Aiden Ziprick and Casey Brown tallied one goal each. The Warriors went one for two on the penalty kill and zero for one on the power play. In net, Kyle Jones made 39 saves on 50 shots.

The last time the Rebels and Warriors met was on November 9, 2025, at the Temple Gardens Centre. The Warriors took the game 3-2 in overtime to cap off a three-in-three weekend. Casey Brown tallied a goal and two points, and Ethan Semeniuk played hero by tallying the overtime winner. In net, Chase Wutzke made 34 saves on 36 shots in his first appearance against his former team. The Warriors went one for three on the power play and one for two on the penalty kill.

The Red Deer Rebels come into tonight's game with a record of 19-24-4-2. The team is 4-6 in their last 10 games and is coming off a narrow 3-2 win over the Prince George Cougars on Tuesday night. Beckett Hamilton leads the Rebels with 16 goals and 40 points, Talon Brigley ranks second with 15 goals and 29 points, and Poul Anderson rounds out the top three with 16 goals and 25 points.

Puck drop is scheduled for 7 pm in Saskatchewan. Follow along with the game action on Country 100 with James Gallo or watch for free on Victory+.







