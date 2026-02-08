Chiefs Run Wild in 4-1 Win at Wenatchee
Published on February 7, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Spokane Chiefs News Release
Wenatchee, WA - The Chiefs continued the weekend road trip on Saturday night, playing against Wenatchee for the first of three matchups with the Wild over the next eight days.
Spokane managed 11 shots in the first period but it was the home team with the only goal of the frame, thanks to Joudrey's 14th of the season at 8:25.
Chiefs' forward Tyus Sparks tied the game at 1:05 of the second, taking the long pass and beating everyone down the ice. His goal gave Sparks a score in each of the last three games for Spokane.
Sam Oremba grabbed the lead at 14:16 on the power play. The veteran forward parked in front of the net and tipped in the shot from Brody Gillespie to make it 2-1.
At 3:41 of the third it was Spokane Chiefs captain Will McIsaac with an excellent deke and backhand finish to double the lead. McIsaac's sixth goal of the season matches his total from each of the past two seasons.
Coco Armstrong added an empty net goal with about 90 seconds remaining in the game and the Chiefs would finish with a 4-1 win over the Wild.
Carter Esler finished the night with just one goal allowed and 25 saves made. The Chiefs racked up 44 shots as veteran forward Sam Oremba reached 150 career WHL points in the win.
Spokane will be back on home ice on Tuesday for the 4th Annual Neurodiversity Awareness Night presented by Spokane Colleges against the Seattle Thunderbirds. The first 1,000 fans will also receive a limited-edition player magnet courtesy of TicketsWest.
