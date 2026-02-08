Vees Win 4th Straight against Tri-City
Published on February 7, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Penticton Vees News Release
It took until 90 seconds left in the second period for the Vees to open the scoring but they took down the Tri-City Americans in dominating fashion, winning 4-0 on the road.
The Vees climb to 33-11-4-3 on the season with the win.
Penticton was all over Tri-City through the first nearly 40 minutes of play but were unable to solve Americans goaltender Xavier Wendt until Ryden Evers one-timed a pass from Brady Birnie into the net on the powerplay. The goal was Evers' 28th of the year.
It didn't take long for the Vees to extend the lead in the third as Jacob Kvasnicka deflected a point shot from Charlie Michaud up and over Wendt to make it 2-0. Kvasnicka became the first Vee to hit 30 goals this season.
Diego Johnson got on the board shortly after as Sam Drancak made a beautiful backhand pass from behind the net right onto the tape of Johnson who deflected the puck home.
The Vees finished off the scoring as Brady Birnie collected a loose puck in the slot and slid it home to make it 4-0.
That was the final score as the Vees picked up their 17th win of the season on the road.
AJ Reyelts stopped all 19 shots he faced for his third shutout of the season, which is now tied for a league high.
Penticton is now 4-0-0-0 against Tri-City this season with the final meeting coming March 17 at the SOEC.
GAME STATS
Shots:
Vees- 37
Americans- 19
Scoring:
Vees- Ryden Evers, Jacob Kvasnicka, Diego Johnson, Brady Birnie
Americans- N/A
Power Plays:
Vees- 2/4
Americans- 0/2
Goaltending:
Vees- AJ Reyelts - 19/19
Americans- Xavier Wendt - 33/37
Up Next: The Vees return to the ice next Friday against Vancouver in Langley. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00PM
