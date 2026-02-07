Game Preview: Game 51 VS Broncos

Medicine Hat, AB - Tonight is the fourth and final matchup between the two eastern conference clubs this season. Medicine Hat has a 2-1-0-0 record against Swift Current so far this season. Liam Ruck (3G, 2A) and Yaroslav Bryzgalov (5A) lead the team with five points in the series.

Clinching Scenarios: The Tigers can clinch a 2026 playoff berth with:

Any win versus Swift Current AND a Red Deer loss of any kind versus Moose Jaw

OR

An OT/SO loss to Swift Current AND a Red Deer regulation loss versus Moose Jaw

2025-26 Season Series:

Medicine Hat 2 @ Swift Current 1 (Feb 6 2026) Medicine Hat 3 @ Swift Current 6 (Sep 26 2025)

Swift Current 2 @ Medicine Hat 10 (Dec 13 2025)

2024-25 Season Series:

Swift Current 5 @ Medicine Hat 3 (Feb 7 2025) Medicine Hat 1 @ Swift Current 4 (Jan 3 2025)

Swift Current 2 @ Medicine Hat 5 (Jan 4 2025) Medicine Hat 4 @ Swift Current 3 (Dec 4 2024)

2025-26 Standings:

Medicine Hat Swift Current

35-9-3-3 12-34-3-0

Central - 1st East Div. - 6th

East - 2nd East Conf. - 11th

League - 3rd League - 23rd

Home - 20-3-1-1 Home - 10-14-2-0

Away - 15-6-2-2 Away - 2-20-1-0

Last 10 - 6-3-0-1 Last 10 - 3-6-1-0

Streak - W1 Streak - L3

2024-25 Standings:

Medicine Hat Swift Current

47-17-3-1 35-30-1-2

Central - 1st East Div. - 4th

East - 1st East Conf. - 8th

Home - 25-7-2-0 Home - 21-12-1-0

Away - 22-10-1-1 Away - 14-18-0-2

Special Teams:

Medicine Hat Swift Current

Power Play: 29.0% (5th) Power Play: 18.8% (19th)

Penalty Kill: 79.9% (6th) Penalty Kill: 68.3% (23rd)

Previous Game: The Tigers beat the Broncos 2-1 on Friday, February 6th in the InnovationPlex. Liam Ruck scored the game winning goal with 0:28 remaining in the third period, and Markus Ruck scored the only other Tigers goal. Jordan Switzer stopped 15 of 16 shots faced.

2025-26 Tigers Statistical Leaders:

Skater Stats Goalie Stats

Points - Liam Ruck & Markus Ruck (70) GAA - Jordan Switzer (2.67)

Goals - Bryce Pickford (33) Save % - Jordan Switzer (.895)

Assists - Markus Ruck (57) Wins - Jordan Switzer (23)

PIMs - Cam Parr (89) Shutouts - Carter Casey & Jordan Switzer (1)

Plus/Minus - Jonas Woo (+47)

League Top 10s:

Stat Categories Player (Rank)

Points Liam Ruck - 70 (T-5th)

Markus Ruck - 70 (T-5th)

Jonas Woo - 63 (T-9th)

Goals Bryce Pickford - 33 (4th)

Liam Ruck - 30 (T-6th)

Assists Markus Ruck - 57 (1st)

Liam Ruck - 40 (T-8th)

Jonas Woo - 39 (T-10th)

Power Play Goals Bryce Pickford - 15 (1st)

Liam Ruck - 11 (T-8th)

Power Play Assists Markus Ruck - 31 (1st)

Short Handed Goals Jonas Woo - 3 (T-3rd)

Liam Ruck - 2 (T-8th)

Game Winning Goals Bryce Pickford - 8 (1st)

Liam Ruck - 6 (T-5th)

First Goals Liam Ruck - 5 (T-3rd)

Insurance Goals Bryce Pickford - 4 (T-4th)

Liam Ruck - 4 (T-4th)

Penalty Minutes Cam Parr - 89 (5th)

Plus/Minus Jonas Woo - +47 (1st)

Bryce Pickford - +44 (3rd)

Goals Against Average Jordan Switzer - 2.67 (6th)

Wins Jordan Switzer - 23 (1st)

Roaring Runs:

Player Name Streak

Markus Ruck 5 Game Point Streak - 8 Points

Upcoming Milestones:

Player Upcoming Milestone Currently At

Yaroslav Bryzgalov 50 Career Penalty Minutes 49 Career Penalty Minutes

Yaroslav Bryzgalov 50 Career Games Played 46 Career Games Played

Jonas Woo 50 Career Goals 46 Career Goals

Jonas Woo 250 Career Games Played 245 Career Games Played

Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll 50 Career Points 46 Career Points

Jordan Switzer 50 Career Wins 47 Career Wins

Kade Stengrim 50 Career Games Played 48 Career Games Played

Markus Ruck 100 Career Points 99 Career Points

Veeti Väisänen 100 Career Games Played 95 Career Games Played

Roster Makeup: 23 Players - 14 Forwards - 7 Defence - 2 Goaltenders

2005 Neutens, Van Mulligen, Basha

2006 Reschny, Cunningham, Woo, Väisänen, Muhonen, Pickford, Parr, Cozens

2007 Kor, McCann, Bryzgalov, Stengrim, Moss, Casey, Switzer

2008 Gordon-Carroll, L. Ruck, M. Ruck, Davidson, Steen

Geographical Breakdown:

Alberta (7) Kadon McCann, Carter Cunningham, Ethan Neutens, Josh Van Mulligen, Bryce Pickford, Jordan Switzer, Andrew Basha

U.S.A. (5) Gavin Kor, Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll, Kade Stengrim, Noah Davidson, Carter Casey

British Columbia (4) Liam Ruck, Markus Ruck, Tyson Moss, Riley Steen

Manitoba (2) Cam Parr, Jonas Woo

Finland (2) Veeti Väisänen, Niilopekka Muhonen

Yukon (1) Luke Cozens

Saskatchewan (1) Dayton Reschny

Belarus (1) Yaroslav Bryzgalov

NHL Drafted Players:

NHL Team Player Drafted

Calgary Flames Andrew Basha 2024, Round 2, 41st Overall

Montreal Canadiens Bryce Pickford 2025, Round 3, 81st Overall

Dallas Stars Niilopekka Muhonen 2024, Round 5, 158th Overall

Utah Mammoth Veeti Väisänen 2024, Round 3, 96th Overall

Central Scouting Mid-Season Rankings (North American Skaters):

Ranking Player

#26 Liam Ruck

#31 Markus Ruck

#99 Yaroslav Bryzgalov

#188 Riley Steen

#215 Kadon McCann

Central Scouting Mid-Season Rankings (North American Goaltenders):

Ranking Player

#12 Carter Casey

Tigers Schedule:

Last Five Results Next Five Time

@ Swift Current Broncos 2-1 W @ Red Deer - Fri. Feb 13 7:00PM (MST)

VS Edmonton Oil Kings 4-2 L VS Everett - Sat. Feb 14 7:00PM (MST)

VS Lethbridge Hurricanes 8-4 W VS Red Deer - Mon. Feb 16 2:00PM (MST)

VS Saskatoon Blades 4-1 W @ Lethbridge - Fri. Feb 20 7:00PM (MST)

@ Prince Albert Raiders 5-1 L VS Lethbridge - Sat. Feb 21 7:00PM (MST)







