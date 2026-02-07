Game Preview: Vees at Americans

The Penticton Vees finish off a home-and-home with the Tri-City Americans tonight in Kennewick, WA. Puck drop is 6:05PM

Catch all the action on Victory+, Summit 800 AM and Summit 98.5 Summerland.

The Vees (32-11-4-3) got out to a hot start and didn't look back as they scored three in the nine minutes and didn't look back taking a 5-3 decision over the Americans. Ryden Evers had three points (1g, 2a), and Jacob Kvasnicka added two goals to pace the Vees to victory.

The Americans enter Friday's matchup 25-20-3-1 on the year. They sit in 6th in the WHL's Western Conference. Tri-City will look to snap a two game losing streak and are 4-5-0-1 in their last 10 games.

Vees Player to Watch: Jacob Kvasnicka is up to 29 goals on the season. He sits at 66 points which is the seventh best mark in the WHL and second best among rookies.

Fast Fact: Jacob Kvasnicka and Ryden Evers have combined for 39 multi-point games this season. Kvasnicka has 21 while Evers has 18.

HEAD TO HEAD: This is the final meeting between the Vees and Americans in the regular season. The Vees are 3-0-0-0 against Tri-City and have outscored the Americans 16-5.

2025-26 Scoring Leaders:

Vees:

Jacob Kvasnicka- 66 points (29g, 37a)

Ryden Evers- 61 points (27g, 34a)

Brady Birnie- 55 points (19g, 36a)

Brittan Alstead- 43 points (16g, 27a)

Matteo Danis- 41 points (20g, 21a)

Americans:

Connor Dale- 53 points (22g, 31a)

Savin Virk- 51 points (22g, 29a)

Gavin Garland- 38 points (12g, 26a)







