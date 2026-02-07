Preview: Americans vs Vees - February 7, 2026
Published on February 7, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Tri-City Americans News Release
Saturday, February 7, 2026 | Kennewick, WA. | Toyota Center
Start Time: 6:05 p.m. PT
Pink Ice Night presented by Inland Imaging
LAST GAME: For the third time in their last four games the Americans fell behind 3-0 in the first period, battling back but ultimately falling 5-3 in Penticton last night. The Vees jumped ahead 3-0 at the 8:52 mark of the first period, but Tri-City pushed back and got to within a goal in the third period thanks to a pair of goals from Connor Dale and one from Grady Martin. Ryden Evers ended the Americans comeback effort with 3:31 remaining, putting the Vees up 5-3.
VS PENTICTON: Tonight is the fourth of five meetings between the two teams with Penticton having won the first three. The Vees made their first appearance at the Toyota Center on November 15, jumping out to a 3-0 lead before hanging on for a 3-2 win. The last two games have take place in Penticton where the Vees won 8-0 (Dec 9) and 5-3 (Feb 6). The season series wraps up March 17 in Penticton.
Team Comparison
Tri-City Americans Penticton Vees
Record: 25-20-3-1 Record: 32-11-4-3
Conference Ranking: 6th Conference Ranking: 2nd
Goals for: 150 Goals for: 201
Goals Against: 164 Goals Against: 140
Power Play: 19.2% (29/151) Power Play: 27.6% (45/163)
Penalty Kill: 77.3% (119/154) Penalty Kill: 81.5% (132/162)
Leading Scorers: Leading Scorers:
Connor Dale (22-31-53) Jacob Kvasnicka (29-37-66)
Savin Virk (20-31-51) Ryden Evers (27-34-61)
Gavin Garland (12-25-37) Brady Birnie (18-37-55)
