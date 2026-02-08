Challenging Middle Frame Send Warriors Home Winless Through Alberta

Published on February 7, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Moose Jaw Warriors News Release







RED DEER, Alta. - A challenging middle period sent the Warriors back to Moose Jaw with two points out of a possible six.

Despite controlling the majority of the opening frame, the Rebels managed to tally two goals before the halfway mark of the period. Early in the game, Aleksey Chickin tallied his second goal of the season to get the Warriors on the board. The second Rebels goal took an unfortunate bounce off of a Warriors' defenceman and landed in the back of the Warriors net. The Warriors had one opportunity on the man advantage in the opening period, but were unable to capitalize.

Despite an early power play opportunity following a delay of game penalty to Nate Yellowaga, the Warriors' struggles continued. The Warriors penalty kill was tested before the five minute mark with a tripping call to Dominik Pavlik.

After a roughing call to Landen McFadden, Tyson Yaremko tallied a power play goal for the Rebels just before the seven minute mark. Beckett Hamilton added the Rebels' fourth goal with under three minutes to play in the middle period.

Following offsetting roughing minors to Kash Andresen and Kohen Lodge, Pavel McKenzie was able to break up the Rebels' shutout bid with his 15th goal of the season. The Warriors took a three goal deficit into the second intermission. The Warriors were outshot 25-5 in the middle frame.

The Warriors had two opportunities on the power play before the halfway mark of the frame. Although they generated multiple chances, they couldn't break through the Rebels penalty kill.

The Warriors came back within two goals with another goal from veteran forward Pavel McKenzie with under five minutes to play in the final period.

With just over three minutes to play, Chase Wutzke was called to the Warriors bench and the Rebels quickly found the empty net to seal the Warriors fate.

The Warriors went zero for four on the power play and one for two on the penalty kill. In net, Chase Wutzke made 43 saves on 48 shots. Across the ice, Matthew Kondro made 28 saves on 30 shots.

