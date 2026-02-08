Americans Blanked By Vees At Home

Kennewick, WA - The Tri-City Americans (25-21-3-1) struggled to generate consistent offensive pressure against the Penticton Vees (33-11-4-3) Saturday night, getting shutout for the fourth time this season in a 4-0 loss at the Toyota Center.

The game remained scoreless for nearly the opening 40 minutes as it took until late in the second period for a puck to hit the back of the net.

While on a power play, Brady Birnie held the puck in at the blue line after a clearing attempt the Americans. Birnie took a few strides forward before feeding the puck over to the right faceoff circle for Ryden Evers who fired a one timer into the open net with 1:34 left in the period.

Cruz Pavao was called for hooking right as the second period ended, sending the Vees back to the man advantage to start the third. On that power play Nolan Stevenson took a shot from the blue line that hit the stick of Jacob Kvasnicka, deflected high in the air and floated over the head of Wendt and in, extending the Vees lead to 2-0.

A few minutes later, Samuel Drancak hooked the puck out from behind the goal to Diego Johnson who tapped it in from the lip of the crease to make it 3-0 before Birnie rounded out the scoring 11:32 into the third.

The Americans best scoring chance of the game came late in regulation when Mason Mykichuk pounced on a rebound, but was robbed by the right pad of A.J. Reyelts who preserved his third shutout of the season.

Tri-City looks to bounce back next Friday when they travel to play the Seattle Thunderbirds (18-23-4-3).

Announced attendance was 4,500.







