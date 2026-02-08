Rockets Split Weekend Series with Cougars with 4-1 Loss
Published on February 7, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Kelowna Rockets News Release
The Kelowna Rockets closed out their weekend in Prince George with a 4-1 loss to the Cougars on Saturday night at the CN Centre.
GAME SUMMARY
The opening period was tightly contested, with Kelowna carrying play for stretches and outshooting the Cougars 14-10. Despite the Rockets' push, it was Prince George who struck late. Brock Souch (19) opened the scoring with just 0.5 seconds remaining in the first period, giving the Cougars a 1-0 lead heading into the intermission.
Prince George took control in the second period. On a powerplay at 6:52, Dmitri Yakutsenak (19) snapped home the eventual game-winning goal. The Cougars added to their lead at 11:17 when Arsenii Anisimov (6) finished an insurance marker, before Yakutsenak struck again on the powerplay at 16:33 to make it 4-0.
Kelowna continued to battle and was rewarded early in the third period. On the powerplay, Owen Folstrom (10) put the Rockets on the board at 7:45, finishing a setup from Jacob Henderson and Vojtech Cihar.
That would be as close as Kelowna would get, as Prince George shut things down defensively the rest of the way to secure the victory.
ADDITIONAL STATS
* Shots on Goal: Kelowna 32 | Prince George 31
* Power Play: Kelowna 1/4 | Prince George 1/5
* Faceoffs: Kelowna 28 | Prince George 36
UP NEXT
The Rockets return home to Prospera Place on Wednesday, February 11th at 7:05pm as they face the Wenatchee Wild. Tickets are available at selectyourtickets.com.
Images from this story
|
Kelowna Rockets' Owen Folstrom in action
