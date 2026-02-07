T-Birds Can't Chase Down Portland

SEATTLE, Wash. - Matej Pekar had a goal and an assist but the Seattle Thunderbirds dropped a 7-3 decision to the Portland Winterhawks Friday at the accesso ShoWare Center. These same two teams meet again Saturday in Portland at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

For the third straight game the T-Birds fell behind by multiple goals after the first period. Portland scored at 5:17 and again three minutes later. "We're making mistakes early in the game," said head coach Matt O'Dette. "We didn't back check properly and the puck's in the back of our net. We're missing some details defending and as a result we're chasing the game."

Seattle (18-23-3-3) pushed back through the first half of the second period and it eventually led to Pekar's 17th goal of the season at 8:09, cutting the Winterhawks lead to one. The assists went to Cameron Schmidt and Noah Kosick. Porland's response was three goals in 31 seconds, scoring at 8:39 8:55 and 9:10.

"I thought our game management was poor," remarked O'Dette. "Not ready to go on shifts after goals or shifts after special teams play. Just not enough buy in to how we have to play to beat Portland."

The Thunderbirds fought back again to make it a 5-3 game with goals four minutes apart. Ethan Bibeau scored at 11:37 with Pekar assisting. At 15:37 Marcus Laraque tallied his third of the season off a Matthew Gard pass. Just over a minute later Seattle had a chance to close within a goal but Kosick was stopped on a penalty shot.

Late in the period the Winterhawks would add a shorthanded goal as the T-Birds finished the night 0-for-7 on the power play. Portland finished the scoring at 4:03 of the third.

"The opportunities and games are trickling away," explained O'Dette of Seattle's fight for a playoff spot. "We need points, we need to win games. We're at home against a rival and we just didn't have enough guys bought in to the way we need to play."

T-BIRDS EXTRAS

The T-Birds outshot Portland on the night 36-28, including 22-11 in the second period, but were outscored in the middle frame 4-3.

Starting goalie Marek Sklenicka was pulled after allowing the first five Portland goals but returned to the net late in the third period after his replacement, Grayson Malinoski, left with an injury. There was no update on Malinoski's status for Saturday's rematch.

Despite the loss Seattle remains eight points out of the final playoff spot in the Western Conference.







