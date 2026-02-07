Giants Beat Chiefs After Stellar Night from Pyne

Published on February 7, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

(Vancouver Giants, Credit: Rob Wilton) Vancouver Giants' Misha Volotovskii on game night(Vancouver Giants, Credit: Rob Wilton)

LANGLEY, B.C. - Vancouver Giants goaltender Kelton Pyne delivered a fantastic performance on Friday night at Langley Events Centre, helping his club defeat the visiting Spokane Chiefs 3-1 with a 34-save performance.

Spokane took control early and grabbed a 1-0 lead after 20 minutes of play, but Vancouver tied the game 12 minutes into the second period. The Giants got the go-ahead goal from Joe Iginla midway through the third, followed by an empty net goal to give Vancouver the 3-1 win.

Vancouver improves to 19-29-1-2 (41 points) following the win. Spokane drops to 24-24-1-0 (49 points), currently sitting in ninth place in the Western Conference.

Misha Volotovskii returned to the lineup after missing last weekend and scored two goals, while Iginla's tally was the game-winner and his first goal in a Giants uniform. Pyne was named the game's first star thanks to his excellent showing, which included 19 first period saves.

Tyus Sparks scored the lone goal for the Chiefs.

GAME SUMMARY

Spokane threw a ton of shots at the Giants net in the first period, but Pyne held Vancouver in the game with 19 first period saves.

Eventually, Sparks opened the scoring for Spokane at the 18:05 mark of the first when he received a backdoor pass from Ethan Hughes on a power play.

Vancouver responded with a much better second period.

They tied the contest at the 12:00 minute mark of the middle frame when Volotovskii snapped home a wrister from the face-off circle, potting his 13th of the season.

Just over eight minutes into the third period, Iginla took a stretch pass from Will Sharpe and found some open ice down the right wing, where he proceeded to fire home his first goal with the Giants. His 12th of the season held up as the game-winner.

Volotovskii hit the empty net with four seconds left to put the game to bed.

STATISTICS

SOG: VAN - 9/10/11 = 30 | SPO - 20/3/12 = 35

PP: VAN- 0/4 | SPO - 1/4

Face-Offs: VAN - 34 | SPO - 23

3 STARS

1st: VAN - Kelton Pyne - 34 Saves on 35 Shots

2nd: VAN - Joe Iginla - 1G, 1A, 4 SOG, +3

3rd: VAN - Misha Volotovskii - 2G, 5 SOG, +2

GOALTENDING BATTLE

Vancouver: WIN - Kelton Pyne (34 saves / 35 shots)

Spokane: LOSS - Linus Vieillard (27 saves / 29 shots)

THEY SAID IT

"We talked before the game [about] a bunch of small moments are going to be what's going to lead to the big moment. We all wanted to win. You know, you want the results. You want to get things going on the right track. You want to get out of a slump. So it was just going to be a makeup of a lot of small moments. I felt like we were confident; we had belief. We executed a lot of the things that we'd worked on in practice throughout the week: we were using indirects off the boards, we were changing going up the ice, just winning races, winning battles. It's a good feeling and I'm so happy for the guys and so proud of them." - Head Coach Parker Burgess

"I was absolutely gassed, so I was just trying to get as close to the net as possible and try to go bar down. Didn't quite go there, but I'll take it. Great pass by Sharpe." - Forward Joe Iginla on his game-winning-goal

UPCOMING

The Giants continue their five-game home stand on Saturday against Kamloops.

Date Opponent Location Time

Saturday, February 7 Kamloops Langley Events Centre 7:00 PM

Friday, February 13 Penticton Langley Events Centre 7:00 PM

Saturday, February 14 Kelowna Prospera Place 6:05 PM

Stream all Giants games for free on Victory+.

The Giants next home game is on Friday, February 6 against Spokane! Grab your seats at VancouverGiants.com/tickets.

