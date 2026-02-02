Pyne Makes 35 Saves in 2-1 Loss to Rebels

Published on February 2, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Vancouver Giants News Release









Vancouver Giants right wing Joe Iginla vs. the Red Deer Rebels

(Vancouver Giants, Credit: Rob Wilton) Vancouver Giants right wing Joe Iginla vs. the Red Deer Rebels(Vancouver Giants, Credit: Rob Wilton)

LANGLEY, B.C. - The Vancouver Giants dropped a closely contested 2-1 game to the Red Deer Rebels on Sunday night at Langley Events Centre.

The game was scoreless after 20 minutes before the teams exchanged second period goals, tying the game 1-1 heading into the final frame. Red Deer scored a power play goal in the third period to take the game 2-1 in regulation.

Kelton Pyne was excellent in the Giants crease, finishing with 35 saves on 37 shots, including 16 saves in the first period alone.

Vancouver now has a record of 18-29-1-2 (39 points). The Giants played the Rebels with five regulars out of the lineup due to injury, including two of their top-4 defencemen and three top-six forwards. Red Deer improves to 17-27-2-2 (38 points), currently sitting in eighth place in the Eastern Conference.

Brett Olson (10th) scored the lone goal for the Giants.

Talon Brigley and Nate Yellowaga each found the back of the net for Red Deer.

GAME SUMMARY

Brigley opened the scoring 5:14 into the second when Kohen Lodge's shot hit him and deflected again before getting past Pyne.

Just a few minutes later, Olson snapped home a one-timer on the power play to tie the game, with assists coming from Tobias Tomík and Will Sharpe.

Less than seven minutes into the third period, Kalder Varga entered the Giants zone down the right wing off the rush on the power play and connected with Yellowaga, who found a soft spot in the slot and proceeded to snap in the game-winning-goal.

STATISTICS

SOG: VAN - 6/6/10 = 22 | RD - 16/11/10 = 37

PP: VAN- 1/2 | RD - 1/3

Face-Offs: VAN - 35 | RD - 30

3 STARS

1st: RD - Nate Yellowaga - 1G, 4 SOG, +1

2nd: VAN - Brett Olson - 1G, 2 SOG

3rd: RD - Kalder Varga - 1A, 3 SOG

GOALTENDING BATTLE

Vancouver: LOSS - Kelton Pyne (35 saves / 37 shots)

Red Deer: WIN - Matthew Kondro (21 saves / 22 shots)

THEY SAID IT

"There were some areas that I thought we definitely improved on and we were right in the fight. We talked to the guys before the game and just said 'Hey if we give up three or less and we take three or less minors, we're putting ourselves in a really good position to win a hockey game.' And we did both of those things, but obviously you've got to try to get more than one goal to win the game. We had some chances there, especially in the last 40 minutes." - Head Coach Parker Burgess

UPCOMING

The Giants continue their five-game homestand on Sunday against Red Deer.

Date Opponent Location Time

Sunday, February 1 Red Deer Langley Events Centre 4:00 PM

Friday, February 6 Spokane Langley Events Centre 7:00 PM

Saturday, February 7 Kamloops Langley Events Centre 7:00 PM

Stream all Giants games for free on Victory+.

The Giants next home game is on Friday, February 6 against Spokane! Grab your seats at VancouverGiants.com/tickets.

Images from this story







Western Hockey League Stories from February 2, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.