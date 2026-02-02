Alessandro Domenichelli Named to Switzerland 5-Nations Squad
Published on February 2, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Portland Winterhawks News Release
Portland, Ore. - The Portland Winterhawks hockey club is happy to announce that rookie forward Alessandro Domenichelli has been selected to represent Switzerland at the 2026 U17 5-Nations tournament.
Domenichelli, a second-generation WHL player, has skated in 30 games this season for the Winterhawks, tallying four assists. Portland selected the Lugano, Switzerland native 45th overall in the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft.
The tournament, hosted in Plymouth, Michigan, will feature teams from Czechia, Finland, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United States. Play will begin on February 3 and conclude on February 7. Switzerland will take on the U.S. in the opening matchup of its tournament.
Domenichelli played in the U16 5-Nations Tournament last year, scoring two goals and one assist in four games.
Good luck to Alessandro as he represents his country in Michigan!
Western Hockey League Stories from February 2, 2026
- Moroz Valuing Support System and Team During Rehab Process - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Iginla, Vanhanen & Kraus Land WHL Weekly Awards for Monday, February 2 - WHL
- Alessandro Domenichelli Named to Switzerland 5-Nations Squad - Portland Winterhawks
- Kamloops Blazers Host Four Games in February - Kamloops Blazers
- T-Birds Roar Back to Earn Point - Seattle Thunderbirds
- Vees Pick up Shootout Victory - Penticton Vees
- Pyne Makes 35 Saves in 2-1 Loss to Rebels - Vancouver Giants
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.