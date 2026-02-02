Alessandro Domenichelli Named to Switzerland 5-Nations Squad

Portland, Ore. - The Portland Winterhawks hockey club is happy to announce that rookie forward Alessandro Domenichelli has been selected to represent Switzerland at the 2026 U17 5-Nations tournament.

Domenichelli, a second-generation WHL player, has skated in 30 games this season for the Winterhawks, tallying four assists. Portland selected the Lugano, Switzerland native 45th overall in the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft.

The tournament, hosted in Plymouth, Michigan, will feature teams from Czechia, Finland, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United States. Play will begin on February 3 and conclude on February 7. Switzerland will take on the U.S. in the opening matchup of its tournament.

Domenichelli played in the U16 5-Nations Tournament last year, scoring two goals and one assist in four games.

Good luck to Alessandro as he represents his country in Michigan!







