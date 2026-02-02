Iginla, Vanhanen & Kraus Land WHL Weekly Awards for Monday, February 2

Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League announced today Utah Mammoth prospect and Kelowna Rockets forward Tij Iginla has been named Tempo WHL Player of the Week for the week ending Sunday, February 1.

Iginla, an 18-year-old product of Lake Country, B.C., registered nine points (4G-5A) and a plus-6 rating in three games, as the Rockets went 3-0-0-0 this past week.

The 6-foot-1, 195-pound centre started the week with two points (1G-1A) Tuesday, January 27, as the Rockets cruised past the Red Deer Rebels by a 5-3 score. Iginla hit the score sheet with an assist on a shorthanded effort from Los Angeles Kings prospect Vojtech Cihar as the Rockets took a 2-1 lead into the first intermission. Early in the second period, the veteran scorer made good on a power play as he tallied his 20th goal of the campaign to give Kelowna a commanding 4-1 lead. That goal went on to stand as the game winner and Iginla was named third star of the night.

Friday, January 30, Iginla notched another assist as the Rockets doubled up the Prince George Cougars by a 4-2 margin. Late in the second period with Kelowna trailing 2-1, Iginla set up Vancouver Canucks prospect Parker Alcos to tie the game 2-2 heading into the second intermission.

Iginla saved his best for last, racking up a career-high six points (3G-3A) Saturday, January 31, in a 9-2 trouncing of the Vancouver Giants. During the first period, Iginla registered the primary assist on a goal from Ty Halaburda, tying the game 1-1. A mere eight seconds into the second period, Iginla found the back of the net for his 21st goal of the season to give Kelowna its first lead of the night and sparking a six-goal middle period for the visiting Rockets. Next up, Iginla tallied the primary assist on a power-play goal from New York Islanders prospect Tomas Poletin, giving Kelowna a 4-1 lead. After recording his 22nd goal of the season in the second period, Iginla completed the hat trick 7:17 into the third period, putting the Rockets in front 8-2. He rounded out his offensive explosion with another primary helper on a goal from San Jose Sharks prospect Carson Wetsch. Unsurprisingly, Iginla was named first star of the night.

With 47 points (23G-24A) in 27 games, Iginla ranks third in scoring on the Rockets, while his 1.74 points per game is best among all WHL skaters. With another strong showing this past week, Iginla has extended his point-scoring streak to 10 games, having recorded 20 points (10G-10A) dating back to Wednesday, January 7. His 10-game point-scoring streak registers as the second longest active streak in the WHL, trailing 2026 NHL Draft-eligible defenceman Carson Carels of the Prince George Cougars, who has secured 18 points (7G-11A) in 12 games.

Originally selected by the Seattle Thunderbirds in the first round (ninth overall) of the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft, Iginla is in his third season with the Rockets. In 163 career WHL regular season games, the son of Hockey Hall of Famer Jarome Iginla has tallied 182 points (90G-92A). Prior to being acquired by the Rockets, Iginla won a WHL Championship in 2023 as a member of the Seattle Thunderbirds.

With a record of 25-16-4-2, the Rockets rank fourth in the WHL's Western Conference and third in the B.C. Division.

Next up, Iginla and the Rockets host the Portland Winterhawks (22-23-4-0) Tuesday, February 3 (7:05 p.m. PT) as Prospera Place in Kelowna. Catch all the action for FREE on Victory+.

Tempo WHL Player of the Week

September 22, 2025: Ethan Semeniuk, Moose Jaw Warriors

September 29, 2025: JP Hurlbert, Kamloops Blazers

October 6, 2025: Matias Vanhanen, Everett Silvertips

October 14, 2025: Noah Kosick, Swift Current Broncos

October 20, 2025: Kooper Gizowski, Prince George Cougars

October 27, 2025: Caden Brown, Regina Pats

November 3, 2025: Max Curran, Edmonton Oil Kings

November 10, 2025: Luke Mistelbacher, Brandon Wheat Kings

November 17, 2025: Liam Ruck, Medicine Hat Tigers

November 24, 2025: JP Hurlbert, Kamloops Blazers

December 1, 2025: Tarin Smith, Everett Silvertips

December 8, 2025: Bryce Pickford, Medicine Hat Tigers

December 15, 2025: Joby Baumuller, Brandon Wheat Kings

December 22, 2025: Mathis Preston, Spokane Chiefs

December 29, 2025: Jonas Woo, Medicine Hat Tigers

January 5, 2026: Lukas Sawchyn, Edmonton Oil Kings

January 12, 2026: Bryce Pickford, Medicine Hat Tigers

January 19, 2026: Daxon Rudolph, Prince Albert Raiders

January 26, 2026: Brandon Gorzynski, Prince Albert Raiders

2026 NHL DRAFT-ELIGIBLE FORWARD VANHANEN NAMED SANDMAN WHL ROOKIE OF THE WEEK

Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League announced today 2026 NHL Draft-eligible forward Mathias Vanhanen of the Everett Silvertips has been named Sandman WHL Rookie of the Week for the week ending Sunday, February 1.

Vanhanen, an 18-year-old product of Nokia, Finland, posted five points (2G-3A) and a plus-5 rating in three games as the Silvertips went 3-0-0-0 this past week.

Though this marks the first time Vanhanen has been named Sandman WHL Rookie of the Week, he was previously recognized as Tempo WHL Player of the Week, Fuelled by Co-op, on Monday, October 6.

Ranked 76th among North American skaters in NHL Central Scouting's Midterm Rankings for the 2026 NHL Draft, Vanhanen registered four points (1G-3A) Saturday, January 31, in the Battle of the Sound, as the Silvertips bounced the Seattle Thunderbirds by a 5-1 score in front of more than 7,000 fans at Climate Pledge Arena, home of the NHL's Seattle Kraken. With one second remaining in the first period, Vanhanen found the back of the net, registering his 11th goal of the season to give Everett a 2-0 lead. Early in the second period, he set up Detroit Red Wings prospect Carter Bear on a power play, extending the advantage to 3-0. In the opening moments of the third period, Vanhanen tallied another helper, this time on a power-play effort from Rylan Gould. The first-year Finn rounded out his night with another primary assist on a marker from defenceman Kayd Ruedig.

The 5-foot-10, 175-pound left winger found the back of the net once again Sunday, February 1, as the Silvertips doubled up the Tri-City Americans by a 6-3 score back at Angel of the Winds Arena in downtown Everett. With 41 seconds remaining in the first period, Vanhanen made the most of an opportunity to register his 12th goal of the season, giving Everett a commanding 3-0 lead after 20 minutes of play.

In his first WHL season, Vanhanen leads the Silvertips in scoring with 58 points (12G-46A) in 42 games. His 46 assists rank third among all WHL skaters.

Vanhanen was selected by the Silvertips in the first round (31st overall) of the 2025 CHL Import Draft. Earlier this season, he represented Finland at the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship, collecting six assists in seven games.

Winners of seven consecutive games, the Silvertips lead the WHL with a record of 39-6-2-1.

Next up, Vanhanen and the Silvertips host the Kamloops Blazers (23-15-6-4) Friday, February 6 (7:05 p.m. PT) at Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett. Catch all the action FREE on Victory+.

Sandman WHL Rookie of the Week

September 22, 2025: JP Hurlbert, Kamloops Blazers

September 29, 2025: Chase Surkan, Brandon Wheat Kings

October 6, 2025: Jacob Kvasnicka, Penticton Vees

October 14, 2025: Carter Casey, Medicine Hat Tigers

October 20, 2025: Andrei Molgachev, Calgary Hitmen

October 27, 2025: Chase Surkan, Brandon Wheat Kings

November 3, 2025: Dylan Dean, Edmonton Oil Kings

November 10, 2025: Kale Dach, Calgary Hitmen

November 17, 2024: Brock England, Seattle Thunderbirds

November 24, 2025: Colt Carter, Moose Jaw Warriors

December 1, 2025: JP Hurlbert, Kamloops Blazers

December 8, 2025: Boston Tait, Wenatchee Wild

December 15, 2025: Tyson Moss, Medicine Hat Tigers

December 22, 2025: Ludovic Perreault, Victoria Royals

December 29, 2025: Mason Kraft, Wenatchee Wild

January 5, 2026: Jacob Kvasnicka, Penticton Vees

January 12, 2026: Jacob Kvasnicka, Penticton Vees

January 19, 2026: Prab Bhathal, Brandon Wheat Kings

January 26, 2026: Andrei Molgachev, Calgary Hitmen

WHEAT KINGS NETMINDER KRAUS NAMED MARY BROWN'S CHICKEN WHL GOALTENDER OF THE WEEK

Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League announced today Brandon Wheat Kings netminder Jayden Kraus has been named Mary Brown's Chicken WHL Goaltender of the Week for the week ending Sunday, February 1.

Kraus, a 19-year-old product of Prince Albert, Sask., went 2-0-0-0 with a 1.45 goals-against average and .947 save percentage in three appearances this past week.

Them 6-foot-2, 210-pound puckstopper started his week with a 30-save effort Wednesday, January 28, as the Wheat Kings doubled up the Wenatchee Wild by a 6-3 score at Town Toyota Center. Kraus faced double-digit shot totals during the first two periods of the game, helping the Wheat Kings stake out a 4-3 lead. He was then perfect protecting the lead during the third period, turning aside all nine shots sent his way.

Friday, January 30, Kraus was once again sharp making 25 stops in a 7-1 win over the Tri-City Americans at Toyota Center in Kennewick, Wash. After the Wheat Kings built a 3-0 lead in the first period, Kraus rejected 18 of the 19 pucks put on net by Tri-City to backstop Brandon. He was perfect all night until his shutout bid was spoiled by the Americans with 12:11 remaining in the third period.

Saturday, January 31, Kraus was called upon in relief as the Wheat Kings continued an arduous seven-game road swing through the WHL's U.S. Division. After the Chiefs established a 4-0 lead 14:31 into the first period, Kraus entered the contest and proceeded to make 16 saves on 16 shots, giving the Wheat Kings a chance to remain in the game.

In his first season with the Wheat Kings, Kraus is 9-10-1-0 with a 3.74 GAA, .893 SV%, and two shutouts in 24 appearances, splitting crease time with rookie netminder Filip Ruzicka.

Originally selected by the Victoria Royals in the third round (46th overall) of the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft, the Wheat Kings acquired Kraus from the Royals on July 29. In 98 career WHL regular season games, Kraus is 42-31-5-6 with a 3.48 GAA, .893 SV%, and three shutouts.

Coming out of the weekend, the Wheat Kings (28-20-1-0) rank fourth in the WHL's Eastern Conference.

Next up, Kraus and the Wheat Kings return to Assiniboine Credit Union Place this Friday, February 6 (7 p.m. CT) when they host the Calgary Hitmen (25-13-6-1). Catch all the action FREE on Victory+.

Mary Brown's Chicken WHL Goaltender of the Week

September 22, 2025: Ethan Eskit, Victoria Royals

September 29, 2025: Logan Edmonstone, Kamloops Blazers

October 6, 2025: Parker Snell, Edmonton Oil Kings

October 14, 2025: Evan Gardner, Saskatoon Blades

October 20, 2025: Burke Hood, Vancouver Giants

October 27, 2025: Andrew Reyelts, Penticton Vees

November 3, 2025: Eric Tu, Calgary Hitmen

November 10, 2025: Michal Orsulak, Prince Albert Raiders

November 17, 2025: Anders Miller, Everett Silvertips

November 24, 2025: Harrison Boettiger, Kelowna Rockets

December 1, 2025: Joshua Ravensbergen, Prince George Cougars

December 8, 2025: Matthew Hutchison, Regina Pats

December 15, 2025: Eric Tu, Calgary Hitmen

December 22, 2025: Marek Sklenicka, Seattle Thunderbirds

December 29, 2025: Filip Ruzicka, Brandon Wheat Kings

January 5, 2026: Xavier Wendt, Tri-City Americans

January 12, 2026: Ethan Eskit, Victoria Royals

January 19, 2026: Carter Esler, Spokane Chiefs

January 26, 2026: Ethan McCallum, Penticton Vees







