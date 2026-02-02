Kamloops Blazers Host Four Games in February

Kamloops, BC - The Kamloops Blazers are set to host an exciting lineup of home games throughout February as we push for the playoffs, combining on-ice action with meaningful community initiatives, family-friendly activities, and special fan experiences at Sandman Centre.

The Blazers kick off Family Day Weekend on Saturday, February 14th against Carsen Carels, Joshua Ravensbergen, and the Prince George Cougars. Digger is excited to welcome game night sponsor Petland, as well as some mascot friends to the Sandman Centre for a fun-filled night the whole family can enjoy. Local Pet Partners and community animal organizations will be in attendance as part of an evening dedicated to supporting animals in need. Fans are encouraged to bring pet food, cash, or gift card donations in support of the Four Paws Pet Food Bank, helping local families care for their pets during challenging times.

Our Faith & Family Day game, which is sponsored by Save-On Foods, takes place on Monday, February 16th against another B.C. Division rival, the Victoria Royals. Fans are invited to bring their skates and helmets and join the team for a special post-game Skate with the Blazers. The Blazers are also hosting a book drive in support of Literacy in Kamloops, with fans encouraged to donate new or gently used children's books at the game.

On Friday, February 20th, the Blazers are proud to spotlight the Canadian Mental Health Association's Talk Today program, in partnership with the WHL, continuing our commitment to mental health awareness and education. That night, we take on Tij Iginla, Ty Halaburda and the rest of this years' Memorial Cup Hosts, the Kelowna Rockets, in a game sponsored by Thompson Rivers University. TRU students, staff, and alumni can access discounted tickets using promo code TRUTW2526.

Be sure to join us on Saturday, February 28th against the Vancouver Giants when RE/MAX Presents: Be a Superhero for Children's Miracle Network! The Blazers will take the ice wearing superhero-themed jerseys and warmup capes, all of which will be auctioned off following the game. Proceeds will support BC Children's Hospital through the Children's Miracle Network. Fans are encouraged to dress like a superhero for a chance to win one of the special theme jerseys. As an added bonus, RE/MAX will give mini sticks to the first 1,000 fans in attendance.

Kamloops Blazers Legends Night is happening later in March, so be sure to keep an eye open for more information on that highly anticipated event!

Family Ticket Packs are available for just $99 plus fees on our website, by calling the Sandman Centre Box Office at 250-828-3339 or emailing tickets@blazerhockey.com.







