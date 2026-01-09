Blazers Acquire Forward Ty Coupland from Red Deer Rebels for Draft Picks
Published on January 8, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Kamloops Blazers News Release
Kamloops, BC - The Kamloops Blazers have acquired 2007-born forward Ty Coupland from the Red Deer Rebels in exchange for a fourth round pick in 2026 and a fourth round pick in 2028.
Coupland has nine goals and 11 assists for 20 points in 33 games this season with the Rebels.
The 5'11" and 175lb forward from North Vancouver, BC has played 161 games in the WHL between Swift Current and Red Deer and has 39 goals, 49 assists and 88 points.
The Blazers roster now sits at 14 forwards, eight defensemen and two goaltenders.
The Kamloops Blazers are back on home ice on Saturday, January 10th as they host the Penticton Vees at 7:00pm at the Sandman Centre.
Western Hockey League Stories from January 8, 2026
- Blazers Acquire Forward Ty Coupland from Red Deer Rebels for Draft Picks - Kamloops Blazers
- Portland Winterhawks Acquire Third and Fourth Round Picks for Tyson Yaremko - Portland Winterhawks
- Tigers Trade Volotovskii to Giants - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Giants Add Energy Player in Pawlenchuk - Vancouver Giants
- Cougars Acquire Tyrone Sobry from Saskatoon Blades - Prince George Cougars
- Giants Acquire Veteran Two-Way Centre Volotovskii from Tigers - Vancouver Giants
- Rockets Head to Portland for Two Game Set with Winterhawks - Kelowna Rockets
- Blades Acquire Two Picks in Exchange for Sobry - Saskatoon Blades
- Thunderbirds Add Caden Cail - Seattle Thunderbirds
- Cougars Acquire Koy Funk from Calgary Hitmen - Prince George Cougars
- Cougars Acquire 2022 WHL Champion Dawson Seitz from Wenatchee Wild - Prince George Cougars
- Wenatchee Wild Announce Trade with Prince George Cougars - Wenatchee Wild
- Royals Sign Owen McCarthy to WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement - Victoria Royals
- Limited Spots Available: Register Today for the Canucks Hot Stove - Victoria Royals
- Cougars Trade Eli Johnson to Penticton Vees - Prince George Cougars
- McFadden, O'Leary Look Forward to Team Bonding and New Competition on US Road Swing - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Winterhawks Announce Two Player Reassignments - Portland Winterhawks
- Rebels Acquire Defenceman Jiøí Kamas from Vees - Red Deer Rebels
- T-Birds Storm Past Hurricanes - Seattle Thunderbirds
- Late Bounce Spoils Cougars in 3-2 Loss to Vees - Prince George Cougars
- Rockets Defeat Tri-City 5-2 - Kelowna Rockets
- Vees Sweep Two Game Set with Cougars - Penticton Vees
- Americans fall 5-2 on the road to Rockets - Tri-City Americans
- Oil Kings Use Early Third Period Goals to Defeat Broncos - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Broncos Compete in 6-4 Loss to Oil Kings - Swift Current Broncos
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Kamloops Blazers Stories
- Blazers Acquire Forward Ty Coupland from Red Deer Rebels for Draft Picks
- Kamloops Blazers Acquire Two Draft Picks in 2028 for Kayd Ruedig
- Kamloops Blazers Announce Exciting Promotional Nights for the Second Half of the WHL Season
- Celebrate the Holidays with the Kamloops Blazers
- Kamloops Blazers Announce Exciting November Promotional Nights