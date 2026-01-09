Blazers Acquire Forward Ty Coupland from Red Deer Rebels for Draft Picks

Published on January 8, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kamloops Blazers News Release







Kamloops, BC - The Kamloops Blazers have acquired 2007-born forward Ty Coupland from the Red Deer Rebels in exchange for a fourth round pick in 2026 and a fourth round pick in 2028.

Coupland has nine goals and 11 assists for 20 points in 33 games this season with the Rebels.

The 5'11" and 175lb forward from North Vancouver, BC has played 161 games in the WHL between Swift Current and Red Deer and has 39 goals, 49 assists and 88 points.

The Blazers roster now sits at 14 forwards, eight defensemen and two goaltenders.

The Kamloops Blazers are back on home ice on Saturday, January 10th as they host the Penticton Vees at 7:00pm at the Sandman Centre.







