Cougars Trade Eli Johnson to Penticton Vees

Published on January 8, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

PRINCE GEORGE, BC - Prince George Cougars General Manager and Head Coach Mark Lamb announced today that the club has traded defenceman Eli Johnson ('08) to the Penticton Vees in exchange for a 2027 sixth-round selection in the WHL Prospects Draft.

Johnson, 17, appeared in 24 games with the Cougars this season, recording six assists, two penalty minutes, and a minus-two rating. The Regina, Saskatchewan native was originally selected by Prince George in the seventh round of the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft.







