Tigers Trade Volotovskii to Giants
Published on January 8, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Medicine Hat Tigers News Release
Medicine Hat, AB - The Medicine Hat Tigers have sent 20-year-old forward Misha Volotovskii to the Vancouver Giants in exchange for a 2026 third-round pick and a 2029 fifth-round pick.
Volotovskii, the 6-foot-2 forward out of Calgary, Alberta was acquired from the Saskatoon Blades via trade on January 6th, 2025. The 2005-born center was originally drafted to Saskatoon in the fourth round (77th overall) of the 2020 WHL Prospects Draft. He is currently in his fifth WHL season where he has put up 11 goals and 25 points in 36 games. In his 260 career games, Volotovskii has posted 34 goals and 72 points. He has been a steady contributor to the Tigers forward group, and has been a pillar of reliability and consistency since his debut in the orange and black in 2025.
