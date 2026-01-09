Giants Acquire Veteran Two-Way Centre Volotovskii from Tigers
Published on January 8, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Vancouver Giants News Release
Ladner B.C. - The Vancouver Giants have acquired 2005-born forward Misha Volotovskii from the Medicine Hat Tigers in exchange for a third-round pick in 2026 (originally Seattle's) and a fifth-round pick in 2029.
Volotovskii (Calgary, Alta.) has played 260 career games in the WHL to date, split between the Saskatoon Blades and Medicine Hat Tigers. Last year, he won a WHL Championship with the Tigers, suiting up in 17 playoff games and posting six points (3G-3A).
"Misha is a veteran, two-way centre who brings leadership and considerable playoff experience," Giants General Manager Hnat Domenichelli said. "He plays a strong, responsible game and can be trusted in all situations. His experience and consistency will be a valuable addition to our group as we push ahead."
Volotovskii was originally a fourth-round pick by Saskatoon in 2020. This season, the forward has produced a career high 25 points (11G-14A). In his career, he has recorded 72 points in 260 regular season games, as well as 11 points (4G-7A) in 43 playoff games.
The Giants would like to welcome Misha to Vancouver.
