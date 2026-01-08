Winterhawks Announce Two Player Reassignments
Published on January 8, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Portland Winterhawks News Release
Portland, Ore. - The Portland Winterhawks Hockey Club announced today that it has reassigned goaltender Tyler DiCarlo and forward Jordin St. Louis.
DiCarlo, born in 2009, rejoins Team Alaska AAA, where he played in 21 games this season and recorded a 2.41 GAA, a 0.907 SV%, and a 15-9-0 record. The Anchorage, Alaska native saw action in one game since being recalled by the team.
St. Louis, also born 2009, will return to the AJHLs Olds Grizzlies, where he has already played 29 games, tallying 22 points (12 goals, 10 assists). St. Louis has skated in two games this season with the Winterhawks.
