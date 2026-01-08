Limited Spots Available: Register Today for the Canucks Hot Stove

The Victoria Royals Hockey Club would like to invite you to the Canucks alumni Hot Stove on January 10th from 1-2:00pm prior to the Hockey Fest game at 4:05 pm.

Canucks alumni Stan Smyl and Kirk McLean will be at the Lion's Den Restaurant in the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre for a pre-game meal and conversation, hosted by Victoria Royals Manager of Hockey Development, Brad Leeb.

In addition the Canucks will award an Every Kid's Dream gift certificate to one lucky attendee, granting two tickets to a Canucks home game and the opportunity for their child (ages 9-14) to stand on the blue line with the team during the National Anthem.

