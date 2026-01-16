Victoria Royals Finalize Leadership Group for 2025-26 Season

Published on January 16, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Victoria, B.C. - The Victoria Royals announced today that Captain Reggie Newman will be joined by Alternate Captains Miles Cooper, Hayden Moore, and Cosmo Wilson in the team's leadership group for the rest of the 2025-26 season.

Newman, hailing from Kamloops, B.C., was named the 10th captain in team history prior to the beginning of the season. So far this campaign, Newman has eight goals and 19 assists for 27 points in 29 games as well as eclipsing the 250-game mark in a Royals sweater this past December. Newman was an Alternate Captain last season.

Miles Cooper, who joined the Royals via trade in the preseason, has notched eight goals and 17 assists for 25 points in 32 games played. Hailing from Calgary, A.B., Cooper competed in the 2024 Rookie Faceoff for the Colorado Avalanche in preseason action.

Hayden Moore, who is entering his second season with the Royals, is currently in the middle of a career year in 2025-26, having scored 14 goals and 24 assists for a career-high 38 points in 39 games played. Moore, a product of Winnipeg, M.B., currently sits second in team scoring.

Cosmo Wilson, hailing from Vernon, B.C., is in the middle of his second season with the Royals. The 2005-born defender is coming of a career best season with Victoria last having been acquired by the Royals last offseason.

