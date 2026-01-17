Oil Kings Fall to Tigers in Second Half on Home and Home

Published on January 16, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings lost a game in regulation for the first time since December 14 after a 7-3 loss to the Medicine Hat Tigers on Friday night.

It was the first time in 10 games that the Oil Kings didn't earn at least a point as their record is now 29-8-3-2 on the season.

It was 3-1 for Medicine Hat after one period of play with two of three goals coming on the powerplay. Andrew O'Neill's 16th of the year was Edmonton's lone marker in the frame. After two, the score read 6-2 for the Tigers as another goal was scored on the powerplay. The Oil Kings goal however came late in the period on a powerplay as a seeing eye shot from Carter Sotheran earned his first as an Oil King.

In the third Edmonton got back to within three with Andrew O'Neill's second of the night to make it 6-3, but Medicine Hat would add one more later in the period to make it 7-3.

The Oil Kings were outshot 26-21 in the game, the powerplay was 1-for-4 and the penalty kill was 1-for-4.

Edmonton will look to bounce back tomorrow night as they host the Tri-City Americans.







