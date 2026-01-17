Winterhawks Sign Carter Matthews to WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement

Published on January 16, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







Portland, Ore. - The Portland Winterhawks Hockey Club announced today the signing of 19-year-old defenseman Carter Matthews to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.

Matthews, of Calgary, Alberta, joins the Hawks from the Trail Smoke Eaters of the BCHL. In 30 games played this season, Matthews amassed nine points behind one goal and eight assists.

"Two years ago we had Carter at training camp and at that time he decided to pursue an NCAA scholarship," Winterhawks General Manager Mike Johnston said. "With the rules changing we have now been able to add him to a roster for the remainder of the year. He will add experience and depth to our defense group"







Western Hockey League Stories from January 16, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.