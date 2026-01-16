Game Preview: Game 42 VS Oil Kings

Published on January 16, 2026

Medicine Hat, AB - Tonight is the fifth of eight matchups between the two central division clubs. Medicine Hat has a record of 2-1-0-1 against Edmonton so far this season after winning their previous matchup 3-2 in a shootout on Wednesday, January 14th. Jonas Woo (4G, 2A) leads the team this year with six points against the Oil Kings.

2025-26 Season Series:

Medicine Hat 3 @ Edmonton 2 (Jan 14 2026) SO Medicine Hat 1 @ Edmonton 6 (Nov 1 2025)

Edmonton 4 @ Medicine Hat 3 (Nov 7 2025) SO Edmonton 2 @ Medicine Hat 5 (Oct 8 2025)

2024-25 Season Series:

Medicine Hat 5 @ Edmonton 3 (Feb 23 2025) Medicine Hat 2 @ Edmonton 3 (Nov 22 2024)

Edmonton 5 @ Medicine Hat 4 (Feb 21 2025) Medicine Hat 2 @ Edmonton 1 (Nov 13 2024)

Medicine Hat 6 @ Edmonton 1 (Jan 11 2025) Edmonton 4 @ Medicine Hat 2 (Nov 8 2024)

Edmonton 7 @ Medicine Hat 4 (Dec 7 2024) Edmonton 2 @ Medicine Hat 4 (Sep 21 2024)

2025-26 Standings:

Medicine Hat Edmonton

30-6-3-2 29-7-3-2

Central - 1st Central - 2nd

East - 1st East - 2nd

League - 2nd League - 3rd

Home - 16-1-1-1 Home - 12-2-2-2

Away - 14-5-2-1 Away - 17-5-1-0

Last 10 - 10-0-0-0 Last 10 - 8-0-1-1

Streak - W18 Streak - L1

2024-25 Standings:

Medicine Hat Edmonton

47-17-3-1 37-27-2-2

Central - 1st Central - 4th

East - 1st East - 7th

Home - 25-7-2-0 Home - 21-12-0-1

Away - 22-10-1-1 Away - 16-15-2-1

Special Teams:

Medicine Hat Edmonton

Power Play: 30.9% (3rd) Power Play: 20.3% (16th)

Penalty Kill: 81.3% (4th) Penalty Kill: 83.1% (2nd)

Previous Game: The Tigers beat the Edmonton Oil Kings in a battle for top of the east on Wednesday, January 14th in Rogers Place. The teams sat one point apart from each other in the standings and the game finished in a 3-2 shootout victory for the Tabbies. Kade Stengrim and Jonas Woo found the back of the net on Wednesday's game, with Andrew Basha scoring the shootout winner. Jordan Switzer was the star of the show on Wednesday night as he had one of his best games of the year, stopping 37 of 39 shots faced.

2025-26 Tigers Statistical Leaders:

Skater Stats Goalie Stats

Points - Bryce Pickford (60) GAA - Jordan Switzer (2.55)

Goals - Bryce Pickford (32) Save % - Jordan Switzer (.902)

Assists - Markus Ruck (46) Wins - Jordan Switzer (20)

PIMs - Cam Parr (71) Shutouts - Carter Casey & Jordan Switzer (1)

Plus/Minus - Jonas Woo (+51)

League Top 10s:

Stat Categories Player (Rank)

Points Bryce Pickford - 60 (T-3rd)

Liam Ruck - 58 (5th)

Jonas Woo - 57 (T-6th)

Markus Ruck - 55 (8th)

Goals Bryce Pickford - 32 (1st)

Assists Markus Ruck - 46 (1st)

Liam Ruck - 36 (T-5th)

Jonas Woo - 36 (T-5th)

Power Play Goals Bryce Pickford - 15 (1st)

Power Play Assists Markus Ruck - 27 (1st)

Liam Ruck - 17 (T-4th)

Short Handed Goals Jonas Woo - 3 (T-1st)

Game Winning Goals Bryce Pickford - 7 (T-1st)

First Goals Liam Ruck - 4 (T-5th)

Insurance Goals Bryce Pickford - 4 (T-2nd)

Liam Ruck - 3 (T-10th)

Penalty Minutes Cam Parr - 71 (7th)

Plus/Minus Jonas Woo - +51 (1st)

Bryce Pickford - +47 (2nd)

Noah Davidson - +29 (T-9th)

Goals Against Average Jordan Switzer - 2.55 (T-4th)

Wins Jordan Switzer - 20 (1st)

Shutouts Carter Casey - 1 (T-10th)

Jordan Switzer - 1 (T-10th)

Roaring Runs:

Player Name Streak

Jonas Woo 16 Game Point Streak - 34 Points

Kade Stengrim 7 Game Point Streak - 9 Points

Gavin Kor 2 Game Point Streak - 3 points

Kade Stengrim 3 Game Goal Streak - 3 Goals

Jonas Woo 2 Game Goal Streak - 2 Goals

Medicine Hat Tigers 18 Game Win Streak

Upcoming Milestones:

Player Upcoming Milestone Currently At

Ethan Neutens 50 Career Points 48 Career Points

Liam Ruck 50 Career Goals 48 Career Goals

Yaroslav Bryzgalov 50 Career Penalty Minutes 47 Career Penalty Minutes

Roster Makeup: 23 Players - 14 Forwards - 7 Defence - 2 Goaltenders

2005 Neutens, Van Mulligen, Basha

2006 Reschny, Cunningham, Woo, Väisänen, Muhonen, Pickford, Parr, Cozens

2007 Kor, McCann, Bryzgalov, Stengrim, Moss, Casey, Switzer

2008 Gordon-Carroll, L. Ruck, M. Ruck, Davidson, Steen

Geographical Breakdown:

Alberta (7) Kadon McCann, Carter Cunningham, Ethan Neutens, Josh Van Mulligen, Bryce Pickford, Jordan Switzer, Andrew Basha

U.S.A. (5) Gavin Kor, Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll, Kade Stengrim, Noah Davidson, Carter Casey

British Columbia (4) Liam Ruck, Markus Ruck, Tyson Moss, Riley Steen

Manitoba (2) Cam Parr, Jonas Woo

Finland (2) Veeti Väisänen, Niilopekka Muhonen

Yukon (1) Luke Cozens

Saskatchewan (1) Dayton Reschny

Belarus (1) Yaroslav Bryzgalov

NHL Drafted Players:

NHL Team Player Drafted

Calgary Flames Andrew Basha 2024, Round 2, 41st Overall

Montreal Canadiens Bryce Pickford 2025, Round 3, 81st Overall

Dallas Stars Niilopekka Muhonen 2024, Round 5, 158th Overall

Utah Mammoth Veeti Väisänen 2024, Round 3, 96th Overall

Central Scouting Mid-Season Rankings (North American Skaters):

Ranking Player

#26 Liam Ruck

#31 Markus Ruck

#99 Yaroslav Bryzgalov

#188 Riley Steen

#215 Kadon McCann

Central Scouting Mid-Season Rankings (North American Goaltenders):

Ranking Player

#12 Carter Casey

Tigers Schedule:

Last Five Results Next Five Time

@ Edmonton Oil Kings 3-2 SOW VS Prince Albert - Sat. Jan 17 7:00PM (MST)

VS Lethbridge Hurricanes 7-4 W VS Calgary - Tue. Jan 20 7:00PM (MST)

VS Seattle Thunderbirds 8-3 W @ Saskatoon - Fri. Jan 23 7:00PM (ST)

@ Moose Jaw Warriors 5-1 W @ Prince Albert - Sat. Jan 24 7:00PM (ST)

VS Moose Jaw Warriors 6-3 W VS Saskatoon - Tue. Jan 27 7:00PM (MST)







