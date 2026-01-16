Preview: Americans at Rebels - January 16, 2026

Published on January 16, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

LAST GAME: For a third straight game the Americans battled back after trailing through 40 minutes, but ultimately saw their comeback fall short in a 4-3 shootout loss in Calgary on Wednesday. Gavin Garland and Cash Koch scored in the third to give the Americans a short-lived lead before Calgary tied the game to send it to overtime. It took until the eighth round of the shootout to decide a winner, with Blake Vanek's goal being the difference maker.

VS RED DEER: Tonight is the only meeting of the season between the Americans and Rebels. Last season Tri-City pounded Red Deer 7-2 on home ice, the 11th of their eventual 12-game winning streak. The Americans last visit to Red Deer was a 3-1 loss nearly two years ago today, January 12, 2024. The Americans hold a 5-8-2-1 record in all their visits to Red Deer in the Internet Era (1996-97).

Team Comparison

Tri-City Americans Red Deer Rebels

Record: 21-15-3-1 Record: 14-21-2-2

Conference Ranking: 4th Conference Ranking: 9th

Goals For: 122 Goals For: 111

Goals Against: 129 Goals Against: 147

Power Play: 17.2% (21/122) Power Play: 19.1% (26/136)

Penalty Kill: 77.0% (97/126) Penalty Kill: 70.6% (108/153)

Leading Scorers: Leading Scorers:

Savin Virk (19-23-42) Beckett Hamilton (13-17-30)

Connor Dale (16-24-40) Talon Brigley (13-13-26)

Gavin Garland (11-23-34) Poul Anderson (14-7-21)

How to Tune In:

Webcast: Victory+ - Sign Up & Watch Here

Radio: 95.3 UROCK FM / Jacobs Radio App







