Chiefs Looking for First Win against Silvertips on the Road Friday
Published on January 16, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Spokane Chiefs News Release


Everett, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs head west to take on the Everett Silvertips for the fifth of six match-ups between the divisional foes this season. The Chiefs are looking for their first win of the year against the 'Tips.

TIME: 7:05 p.m.

LOCATION: Angel of the Winds Arena

JERSEY COLOR: White

LISTEN: 103.5 FM The Game (pre-game show starts at 6:30 p.m.) - Listen online.

WATCH: Victory+

FOLLOW: @spokanechiefs on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and X. #GoChiefsGo

