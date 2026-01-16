Chiefs Looking for First Win against Silvertips on the Road Friday
Published on January 16, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Spokane Chiefs News Release
Everett, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs head west to take on the Everett Silvertips for the fifth of six match-ups between the divisional foes this season. The Chiefs are looking for their first win of the year against the 'Tips.
TIME: 7:05 p.m.
LOCATION: Angel of the Winds Arena
JERSEY COLOR: White
LISTEN: 103.5 FM The Game (pre-game show starts at 6:30 p.m.) - Listen online.
WATCH: Victory+
FOLLOW: @spokanechiefs on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and X. #GoChiefsGo
Check out the Spokane Chiefs Statistics
Western Hockey League Stories from January 16, 2026
- Chiefs Looking for First Win against Silvertips on the Road Friday - Spokane Chiefs
- Warriors Look to Get US Division Road Trip Back on Track - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Oil Kings Head to Medicine Hat for Rematch with Tigers - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Game Day Hub: January 16 at Wenatchee - Portland Winterhawks
- Game Preview: Cougars at Blazers - Prince George Cougars
- Preview: Americans at Rebels - January 16, 2026 - Tri-City Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Spokane Chiefs Stories
- Chiefs Looking for First Win against Silvertips on the Road Friday
- Harrington, Sparks, Gillespie Among 78 WHL-Developed Players Named to 2026 NHL CSS Midterm Rankings
- Petr, Sparks Score First Goals as Chiefs in Spokane's 3-1 Win over Victoria Saturday
- Chiefs Face off against Royals for Second Night of Back-To-Back on the Island
- Chiefs Fall, 2-1, to Royals Friday in First of Back-To-Back Contests this Weekend