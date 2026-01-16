Chiefs Looking for First Win against Silvertips on the Road Friday

Published on January 16, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Everett, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs head west to take on the Everett Silvertips for the fifth of six match-ups between the divisional foes this season. The Chiefs are looking for their first win of the year against the 'Tips.

TIME: 7:05 p.m.

LOCATION: Angel of the Winds Arena

JERSEY COLOR: White

LISTEN: 103.5 FM The Game (pre-game show starts at 6:30 p.m.) - Listen online.

WATCH: Victory+

FOLLOW: @spokanechiefs on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and X. #GoChiefsGo







Western Hockey League Stories from January 16, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.