Giants Add 18-Year-Old Forward Charko to Roster
Published on January 16, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Vancouver Giants News Release
Forward Samuel Charko with the Seattle Thunderbirds
(Vancouver Giants, Credit: Brian Liesse/Seattle Thunderbirds)
Ladner B.C. - The Vancouver Giants have added 2007-born forward Samuel Charko to their roster for the remainder of the 2025-26 season
Charko (Whitecourt, Alta.) spent last season with the WHL's Seattle Thunderbirds, where the then 17-year-old tallied 16 points in 60 games (8G-8A), including a team-leading four shorthanded points (2G-2A). The 6-foot-0, 194 lb. forward has spent the 2025-26 season with the BCHL's Vernon Vipers, posting 10 goals and eight assists for 18 points in 31 games.
"Sam will provide our roster with added depth at the centre ice position as we deal with some injuries," Giants General Manager Hnat Domenichelli said. "He is a two-way centre with prior WHL experience."
Charko also spent the entire 2023-24 season with the Thunderbirds, skating in 58 games as a 16-year-old rookie. He was originally a ninth-round pick in 2022 by Seattle, 192nd overall.
The left-shot forward led all Vernon forwards in ice-time this season, skating nearly 20 minutes per game. Of his 10 goals this season, two have been shorthanded and two were game-winners.
The Giants would like to welcome Sam to Vancouver.
