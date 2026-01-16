Warriors Look to Get US Division Road Trip Back on Track

KENT, Wash. - The Moose Jaw Warriors are looking to get their US Division road trip back on track after three consecutive losses to follow their road trip opening win against the Wenatchee Wild.

Last game, Kash Andresen got the Warriors off to an early start, and Aiden Ziprick followed just seconds later. The Silvertips stormed back to turn the tides and the game finished with a final score of 8-3. Noah Degenstein is credited with the remaining Warrior goal. Kyle Jones was kept busy facing 62 shots. The Warriors went zero for one on the power play and two for two on the penalty kill. This loss brought the Warriors' record to 15-22-3-1.

Landen McFadden continues to lead the Warriors with 17 goals and 40 points. He collected his 40th point on the season in Wednesday's loss to the Wild, which also marked his first point on the US Division road trip. Wednesday night also marked Riley Thorpe's 100th career WHL appearance.

The Seattle Thunderbirds are 15-19-2-2; they are 4-5-0-1 in their last ten and are looking to break up a two-game losing streak. Cameron Schmidt leads the Thunderbirds with 30 goals and 66 points. Goaltender Marek Sklenicka leads the Thunderbirds with 11 wins and a 3.63 goals against average.

Puck drop is scheduled for 9:05 pm in Saskatchewan. Follow along with the game action on Country 100 with James Gallo or watch for free on Victory+.







