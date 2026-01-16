Game Preview: Cougars at Blazers

Published on January 16, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Prince George Cougars News Release







KAMLOOPS, BC - The Prince George Cougars will aim to snap their seven-game losing streak when they visit the Kamloops Blazers at 7:00 pm.

When: Friday, January 16

Puck Drop: 7:00 pm

Cougars Record: 23-16-2-0 (48 Points)

Cougars Last Game: 6-4 loss to the Everett Silvertips on Sunday, January 11

Western Conference: 3rd

BC Division: 2nd

Prince George Cougars Roster Breakdown (Birth Year):

2005-born players (3) - Dumanski, Gizowski, Seitz

2006-born players (7) - Souch, Ashe, Parascak, Vaughan, Ravensbergen, Levshyn, Sobry

2007-born players (6) - Foster, Yakutsenak, Shurgot, Lajoie, Anisimov, Fisher

2008-born players (7) - Kozicky, Lemire, Finnegan, Cahill, Carels, Johnston, Funk

2009-born players (1) - Hajt

Blazers Record: 18-14-4-4 (44 Points)

Blazers Last Game: 5-4 overtime loss to the Penticton Vees on Saturday, January 10

Western Conference: 6th

US Division: 3rd

Kamloops Blazers Roster Breakdown (Birth Year):

2005-born players (3) - Michael, Ravndahl, Keller

2006-born players (4) - Olsen, Moore, Brunicke, Evaschesen

2007-born players (8) - Thomson, Kufterins, Lafrienere, Behm, Coupland, Guram, Zahejsky, Edmonstone

2008-born players (5) - Hurlbert, Deobald, Bonkowski, Lanti, Cooper,

2009-born players (4) - Dumansky, Geras, Tymchak, Gingras

Last Time Out:

-The Cougars fell 6-4 to the Everett Silvertips at CN Centre on Sunday

-Kooper Gizowski scored twice, while Jett Lajoie and Riley Ashe also found the back of the net

-Josh Ravensbergen made 28 saves in the setback

-Kaeson Fisher collected his first point as a Cougar

-Dawson Seitz made his Cougars debut

Previous Meetings vs. KAM This Season:

November 14: The Cats held the Blazers to just 23 shots in a 3-2 win. Cole Hajt, Terik Parascak, and Aiden Foster scored for Prince George. Josh Ravensbergen made 21 saves,

December 12: Brock Souch's multi-point effort helped the Cougars to a 5-4 shootout win. Preston Lewis picked up his first career WHL victory which came in his WHL Debut. The Cats registered a season high 49 shots in the game.

December 13: Lee Shurgot scored the elusive Teddy and Toque Toss goal which helped the Cougars to a dominant 4-1 win over the Blazers at CN Centre.

December 30; The Cats saw a 3-1 lead through 40 minutes slip as the Blazers battled from behind to beat Prince George 5-3 at the Sandman Centre in Kamloops.

Getting Back to Full Strength:

- After getting back both Josh Ravensbergen and Carson Carels, who provided an immediate impact to the Cougar lineup, the Cougars could receive even more reinforcements as captain Bauer Dumanski nears his first game action since New Year's Day.

In Net:

- After nearly a week off from game action, we could very well see Josh Ravensbergen get his fourth consecutive start as the Cougars begin three games in three days. The Cats also have Alexander Levshyn, who is looking for his first victory since December 28 against the Victoria Royals.

The Giz:

- Kooper Gizowski became the first Cougar this season to reach the 20-goal plateau, a career high

- Gizowski enters tonight with three goals in his last two games

- The Edmonton, AB product is on milestone watch, sitting just four points shy of 150 career WHL points

On the Other Side:

- The Blazers enter tonight with a 4-3-2-1 record in their last ten games

- Kamloops owns an impressive home record of 11-5-4-0

- Up front, JP Hurlbert paces the Blazers - and the WHL - with 63 points

- On the back end, the Blazers welcome back Pittsburgh Penguins prospect Harrison Brunicke, who began the season with the Penguins

WHL Weekly Report (as of Jan. 13)

- Bauer Dumanski - upper body, day-to-day

After Tonight:

- The Cats are right back at it tomorrow night when they visit the Memorial Cup host Kelowna Rockets at 6:05 pm at Prospera Place.

Next Game: Saturday, January 17 at Kelowna - 6:00 pm | Victory + | 94.3 The Goat

Next Home Game: Friday, January 23 vs. Vancouver - 7:00 pm | TICKETS







Western Hockey League Stories from January 16, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.