Seitz Scores Twice as Cougars Extend Win Streak to Five
Published on January 24, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Prince George Cougars News Release
PRINCE GEORGE, BC - Make it five. The Prince George Cougars locked down their fifth straight victory with a 5-2 win over the Vancouver Giants on Saturday night at the CN Centre.
Dawson Seitz led the way with his first two goals as a Cougar, while Kooper Gizowski, Cole Hajt, and Brock Souch also found the back of the net. Alex Levshyn earned his eighth win of the season, turning aside 16 of 18 shots.
Prince George controlled the game from the opening faceoff, outshooting Vancouver 22-5 in the first period. Seitz opened the scoring at 1:41 with his first goal in a Cougars uniform, then struck again at 17:22 as his shot deflected off a Giants defender and into the net to make it 2-0 after one.
The Cougars extended their lead early in the second period when Kooper Gizowski scored his 23rd of the season just 1:19 in. Vancouver responded on the power play at 6:05, with Jakob Oreskovic netting his 10th of the year to make it 3-1.
Prince George quickly restored its three-goal cushion at 10:07, as Townes Kozicky threaded a perfect pass to Cole Hajt, who buried his third of the season. The Giants trimmed the deficit again at 14:46 when Miisha Volotovskii scored his first WHL goal, sending the teams into the second intermission with the Cougars up 4-2.
The third period featured limited Grade-A chances, as Prince George did an excellent job protecting the middle of the ice and defending its lead. Brock Souch sealed the victory with a short-handed empty-net goal at 18:30, securing the Cougars' fifth consecutive win.
