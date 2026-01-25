Armstrong, Oremba Score But Chiefs Drop Second Straight

Spokane, WA - The Spokane Chiefs returned home Saturday night against the Kamloops Blazers with the first 3,000 fans in attendance receiving a 2025-26 Team Poster courtesy of Avista.

The Chiefs started the game on the front foot, scoring on their first two shot attempts of the night. Coco Armstrong was first on the board at 1:16.

Armstrong picked the pocket of a Kamloops player at the red line before driving down and roofing the puck.

Sam Oremba scored his 17th of the season at 3:39 to make it a 2-0 game.

Kamloops flipped the script, scoring three unanswered goals in the first to take a 3-2 lead after the period.

Carter Esler entered the game in net to start the second period for Spokane.

Kamloops added two more goals in the second period through top scorers Behm and Hurlbert to make it 5-2 heading to the final frame.

The third period would end without further scoring, Spokane led the shot count 29-22 including 13-4 in the final period. The Chiefs were 0/3 on the power play and 1/2 on the penalty kill.

Up next the Chiefs will play Everett at home on Friday, January 30th for Coeur d'Alene Casino Bingo Night. Saturday, January 31st is the annual Military Appreciation Game presented by Pizza Factory. The team will be wearing specialty jerseys which will be auctioned off with a portion of proceeds benefitting Washington Fallen Heroes.







