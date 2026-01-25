Armstrong, Oremba Score But Chiefs Drop Second Straight
Published on January 24, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Spokane Chiefs News Release
Spokane, WA - The Spokane Chiefs returned home Saturday night against the Kamloops Blazers with the first 3,000 fans in attendance receiving a 2025-26 Team Poster courtesy of Avista.
The Chiefs started the game on the front foot, scoring on their first two shot attempts of the night. Coco Armstrong was first on the board at 1:16.
Armstrong picked the pocket of a Kamloops player at the red line before driving down and roofing the puck.
Sam Oremba scored his 17th of the season at 3:39 to make it a 2-0 game.
Kamloops flipped the script, scoring three unanswered goals in the first to take a 3-2 lead after the period.
Carter Esler entered the game in net to start the second period for Spokane.
Kamloops added two more goals in the second period through top scorers Behm and Hurlbert to make it 5-2 heading to the final frame.
The third period would end without further scoring, Spokane led the shot count 29-22 including 13-4 in the final period. The Chiefs were 0/3 on the power play and 1/2 on the penalty kill.
Up next the Chiefs will play Everett at home on Friday, January 30th for Coeur d'Alene Casino Bingo Night. Saturday, January 31st is the annual Military Appreciation Game presented by Pizza Factory. The team will be wearing specialty jerseys which will be auctioned off with a portion of proceeds benefitting Washington Fallen Heroes.
Western Hockey League Stories from January 24, 2026
- Armstrong, Oremba Score But Chiefs Drop Second Straight - Spokane Chiefs
- Giants Drop Third Straight to Cougars - Vancouver Giants
- Tri-City Escapes Town Toyota Center with 4-3 Overtime Win Saturday - Wenatchee Wild
- Seitz Scores Twice as Cougars Extend Win Streak to Five - Prince George Cougars
- T-Birds Edged out in Everett - Seattle Thunderbirds
- Pats Battle to the End, Fall, 6-3, to Hitmen to Close Alberta Road Trip - Regina Pats
- Americans Battle Back From 3-0 Deficit For Overtime Win In Wenatchee - Tri-City Americans
- Vees Defeat Rival Rockets - Penticton Vees
- Rockets Fall, 5-0, to Vees - Kelowna Rockets
- Hawks Drop Tight Contest to Wheat Kings in Overtime - Portland Winterhawks
- Jacobson, Mistelbacher Connect on Overtime Winner in Portland - Brandon Wheat Kings
- Eskit Earns First Career Win in Historic 7-3 Victory over Royals - Swift Current Broncos
- Tigers Fall to Raiders, 5-1 - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Game Preview: Vees at Rockets - Penticton Vees
- Chiefs Look to Bounce Back as They Host Kamloops Saturday Night - Spokane Chiefs
- Game Preview: Game 56 AT Raiders - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Game Day Hub: January 24 vs Brandon - Portland Winterhawks
- Wild Finish on High Note Despite 7-2 Loss to Kamloops Friday - Wenatchee Wild
- Game Preview: Cougars vs. Giants: 0 - Prince George Cougars
- Rockets Roll Past Thunderbirds with 6-3 Road Win - Kelowna Rockets
- Preview: Americans at Wild - January 24, 2026 - Tri-City Americans
- Giants Surrender 4 Second Period Goals in Road Loss to Cougars - Vancouver Giants
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Spokane Chiefs Stories
- Armstrong, Oremba Score But Chiefs Drop Second Straight
- Chiefs Look to Bounce Back as They Host Kamloops Saturday Night
- Chiefs Shut out in Penticton, Play Kamloops at Home Tomorrow
- Preview: Chiefs Take on Vees Friday Night on the Road
- Will McIsaac Named Team Captain for Remainder of 2025-26 Season