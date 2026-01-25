Hawks Drop Tight Contest to Wheat Kings in Overtime

Published on January 24, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







Nathan Free recorded his 20th goal of the season and Luke Wilfley buried a penalty shot, but Brandon pulled out an overtime win over the Winterhawks.

Game #47: Portland (2) vs. Brandon (3) OT

SOG: POR (33) - BDN (27)

PP: POR (0/3) - BDN (0/1)

Saves: Štěbeták (24) - Ruzicka (31)

COMPLETE BOX SCORE

SCORING:

POR - Nathan Free (20) from Carsyn Dyck and Kyle McDonough

POR - Luke Wilfley (4) (penalty shot)

BDN - Joby Baumuller (32) from Nicholas Johnson

BDN - Luke Mistelbacher (25) from Jaxon Jacobson and Max Lavoie

BDN - Luke Mistelbacher (26) from Jaxon Jacobson

GAME SUMMARY:

Portland opened the scoring just 90 seconds into Saturday night's matchup when Carsyn Dyck won a battle along the boards and fed Nathan Free, who quickly snapped a wrist shot past the glove of the Wheat Kings' goaltender for an early lead.

Three minutes into the second period, Luke Wilfley drew a penalty while driving to the net and was awarded a penalty shot. The Englewood, Colorado native decided on a cheeky five-hole move to convert and give the Winterhawks a two-goal advantage. Brandon responded with a pair of goals to tie the game at two heading into the second intermission.

After both teams traded chances in a scoreless third period, overtime was needed to decide a winner. Luke Mistelbacher scored his second goal of the night and 26th of the season, lifting the Wheat Kings to a 3-2 overtime victory in Portland.

UP NEXT:

The Portland Winterhawks return to the Glass Palace on Friday, January 30, to host their second annual Pacific Islander Celebration Night, with puck drop set for 7:00 p.m.

-

