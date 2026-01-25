Vees Defeat Rival Rockets

Published on January 24, 2026

Penticton Vees' Ethan McCallum

Penticton Vees' Ethan McCallum

Kelowna, BC- The Vees registered a shutout for a second straight night taking down the Kelowna Rockets 5-0 at Prospera Place.

The Vees climb to 28-9-4-3 on the season with the win.

Jacob Kvasnicka got the scoring started in Kelowna grabbing a puck off a faceoff outside the Rockets zone, going in alone on goal, and tucking the puck five-hole for his 25th goal of the season.

That was all the scoring in period one.

Penticton added to their lead in the second on the powerplay with Brady Birnie ripping a puck off a one-timer for his 16th of the year to make the score 2-0.

Ethan Weber struck late in the second registering a point in six straight games and making it 3-0 heading into the final frame. Boomer DeMars took a drop pass and rifled a short-side shot past Rockets goaltender Harrison Boettiger for his fifth goal this season and then Nolan Stevenson finished off the scoring with his third goal in two games, again on the powerplay, to make the final 5-0.

Vees goaltender Ethan McCallum registered a 26 save shutout, his second with the Vees. He is now 8-1 since being traded to Penticton.

GAME STATS

Shots:

Vees- 30

Kelowna- 26

Scoring:

Vees- Jacob Kvasnicka, Brady Birnie, Ethan Weber, Boomer DeMars, Nolan Stevenson

Rockets- N/A

Power Plays:

Vees- 3/6

Rockets- 0/3

Goaltending:

Vees- Ethan McCallum - 26/26

Rockets- Harrison Boettiger - 21/26, Nathan Kam - 4/4

Up Next: Penticton returns to the SOEC to finish off their three games in three nights Sunday at 4:00PM against the Red Deer Rebels.

