Game Preview: Cougars vs. Giants: 0

Published on January 24, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

PRINCE GEORGE, BC - The Prince George Cougars aim for their fifth straight win as they conclude the season series tonight with the Vancouver Giants

When: Saturday, January 24

Puck Drop: 6:00 pm

Cougars Record: 27-16-2-0 (56 Points)

Cougars Last Game: A 7-2 win over the Giants last night

Western Conference: 3rd

BC Division: 2nd

Prince George Cougars Roster Breakdown (Birth Year):

2005-born players (3) - Dumanski, Gizowski, Seitz

2006-born players (7) - Souch, Ashe, Parascak, Vaughan, Ravensbergen, Levshyn, Sobry

2007-born players (6) - Foster, Yakutsenak, Shurgot, Lajoie, Anisimov, Fisher

2008-born players (7) - Kozicky, Lemire, Finnegan, Cahill, Carels, Johnston, Funk

2009-born players (1) - Hajt

Giants Record: 18-26-1-2 (39 Points)

Giants Last Game: A 7-2 loss to Prince George last night

Western Conference: 10th

BC Division: 6th

Vancouver Giants Roster Breakdown (Birth Year):

2005-born players (3) - Volotovskii, Pyne, Mittlesteadt

2006-born players (3) - Titlbach, Domenichelli, Skok

2007-born players (9) - Oreskovic, Charko, Sharpe, Hood, Hartmann, Marrelli, McCloskey, Pawlenchuk, Tomik

2008-born players (8) - Olson, Lin, Hayes, Preston, Pura, Iginla, Riggall, Gerrior

2009-born players (2) - Byrks, Chorney

Last Time Out:

-The Cougars collected their fourth straight win with a 7-2 victory

-13 different Cougars recorded a point in the win

-Josh Ravensbergen recorded his third straight win, making 24 saves on 26 shots

-Kooper Gizowski recorded his 150th career point in the WHL

-Carels extended his points streak to 9.

Previous Meetings vs. VAN This Season:

November 2: The Cougars got an impressive performance from Josh Ravensbergen but the Cats were edged 2-1 to the Giants in Langley

January 18: The Cougars used a 50-shot performance, five different goal scorers, and 31 saves from Josh Ravensbergen to help PG to a 5-1 win.

January 24: The Cats used 13 different skaters to record a point to help them to a dominant 7-2 win.

The Carson Show Continues

- Since returning from the 2026 World Juniors, draft-eligible defenceman Carson Carels has collected at least a point in the nine games he has been back.

- Carels has points in nine straight games and points in 14 of his last 15 games

- Carels is ranked as the #3 skater on NHL Central Scouting's Mid-Season Rankings; That makes him the top NHL draft prospect in the CHL.

The Ravensburgerrr

-Josh Ravensbergen picked up his third straight win in the 7-2 victory last night

-In 118 games as a Cougars, Ravensbergen ranks third all-time in Cougar history in wins (78)

-He sports the second-best goals against average in team history (2.75)

In Net:

- After a 24 save performance last night, the Cougars could easily go right back to Ravensbergen on the back half of a back-to-back. Alexander Levshyn is also ready to rock coming off a win in relief just one week ago against the Kamloops Blazers back at the Sandman Centre

On the Other Side:

- Vancouver is 6-16-0-2 on the road this season

- Up front, Jakob Oreskovic paces the Giants (currently healthy) - with 27 points

- The Giants are without their two-headed monster in draft-eligibles Ryan Lin and Mathis Preston - the duo combines for 26 goals and 59 assists

-The Giants received a boost to their lineup as newly acquired forward Joe Iginla suits up for his second game as a Giant.

-In goal, New York Islanders prospect Burke Hood has appeared in the teams last three games, making over 30 plus saves in each of them entering the weekend

-Hood sports a 15-12-1-1 record, along with a .898 save percentage and a 2.70 goals against average.

After Tonight:

- The Cats visit the Kelowna Rockets to begin a two-game road weekend which kicks off on Friday, January 30th

Next Home Game: Friday, February 6 vs. Kelowna - 7:00 pm







