Chiefs Look to Bounce Back as They Host Kamloops Saturday Night
Published on January 24, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Spokane Chiefs News Release
Spokane, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs are looking to bounce back after a tough shutout loss to the Vees Friday as they host the Kamloops Blazers at the Numerica Veterans Arena Saturday night. It's the Avista Team Poster Giveaway and Full Team Post-Game Autographs, so don't forget to stick around after the game and hang out with us in the Integra Room!
TIME: 6:05 p.m.
LOCATION: Numerica Veterans Arena
PROMO: Avista Team Poster Giveaway and Full Team Post-Game Autographs presented by Hooptown 101.4, Alt 96.1, and FOX 28
JERSEY COLOR: Red
LISTEN: 103.5 FM The Game (pre-game show starts at 5:30 p.m.) - Listen online.
WATCH: Victory+
FOLLOW: @spokanechiefs on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and X. #GoChiefsGo
Western Hockey League Stories from January 24, 2026
- Game Preview: Vees at Rockets - Penticton Vees
- Chiefs Look to Bounce Back as They Host Kamloops Saturday Night - Spokane Chiefs
- Game Preview: Game 56 AT Raiders - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Game Day Hub: January 24 vs Brandon - Portland Winterhawks
- Wild Finish on High Note Despite 7-2 Loss to Kamloops Friday - Wenatchee Wild
- Game Preview: Cougars vs. Giants: 0 - Prince George Cougars
- Rockets Roll Past Thunderbirds with 6-3 Road Win - Kelowna Rockets
- Preview: Americans at Wild - January 24, 2026 - Tri-City Americans
- Giants Surrender 4 Second Period Goals in Road Loss to Cougars - Vancouver Giants
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Spokane Chiefs Stories
- Chiefs Look to Bounce Back as They Host Kamloops Saturday Night
- Chiefs Shut out in Penticton, Play Kamloops at Home Tomorrow
- Preview: Chiefs Take on Vees Friday Night on the Road
- Will McIsaac Named Team Captain for Remainder of 2025-26 Season
- Harrington, Gillespie, Sparks Among 44 NHL Draft Eligible Players to Compete at 2026 WHL Prospects Game