Chiefs Look to Bounce Back as They Host Kamloops Saturday Night

Published on January 24, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs are looking to bounce back after a tough shutout loss to the Vees Friday as they host the Kamloops Blazers at the Numerica Veterans Arena Saturday night. It's the Avista Team Poster Giveaway and Full Team Post-Game Autographs, so don't forget to stick around after the game and hang out with us in the Integra Room!

TIME: 6:05 p.m.

LOCATION: Numerica Veterans Arena

PROMO: Avista Team Poster Giveaway and Full Team Post-Game Autographs presented by Hooptown 101.4, Alt 96.1, and FOX 28

JERSEY COLOR: Red

LISTEN: 103.5 FM The Game (pre-game show starts at 5:30 p.m.) - Listen online.

WATCH: Victory+

FOLLOW: @spokanechiefs on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and X. #GoChiefsGo







