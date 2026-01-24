Game Preview: Game 56 AT Raiders
Published on January 24, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Medicine Hat Tigers News Release
Medicine Hat, AB - Tonight is the final meeting between the two eastern conference teams this season. Medicine Hat currently has a 2-1-0-0 record against the Raiders. Jonas Woo (3G, 3A) leads the team with six points against Prince Albert this year.
2025-26 Season Series:
Prince Albert 8 @ Medicine Hat 5 (Jan 17 2026) Medicine Hat 3 @ Prince Albert 2 (Nov 29 2025)
Prince Albert 1 @ Medicine Hat 7 (Dec 3 2025)
2024-25 Season Series:
Medicine Hat 3 @ Prince Albert 1 (Feb 12 2025) Prince Albert 4 @ Medicine Hat 7 (Jan 8 2025)
Prince Albert 5 @ Medicine Hat 4 (Feb 8 2025) OT Medicine Hat 3 @ Prince Albert 2 (Nov 20 2024) OT
2025-26 Standings:
Medicine Hat Prince Albert
32-7-3-3 34-6-4-0
Central - 1st East Div. - 1st
East - 2nd East Conf. - 1st
League - 3rd League - 2nd
Home - 18-2-1-1 Home - 15-2-2-0
Away - 14-5-2-2 Away - 19-4-2-0
Last 10 - 8-1-0-1 Last 10 - 9-1-0-0
Streak - L1 Streak - W6
2024-25 Standings:
Medicine Hat Prince Albert
47-17-3-1 39-23-5-1
Central - 1st East Div. - 1st
East - 1st East Conf. - 4th
Home - 25-7-2-0 Home - 21-9-4-0
Away - 22-10-1-1 Away - 25-7-2-0
Special Teams:
Medicine Hat Prince Albert
Power Play: 31.3% (2nd) Power Play: 29.3% (4th)
Penalty Kill: 81.6% (2nd) Penalty Kill: 78.5% (10th)
Previous Game: The Tigers fell to the Blades 3-2 in a shootout on Friday, January 23rd in the SaskTel Centre. Ethan Neutens and Andrew Basha found the back of the net for the Tigers. Carter Casey had a great night in net, stopping 31 of 29 shots faced.
2025-26 Tigers Statistical Leaders:
Skater Stats Goalie Stats
Points - Liam Ruck (63) GAA - Jordan Switzer (2.70)
Goals - Bryce Pickford (33) Save % - Jordan Switzer (.896)
Assists - Markus Ruck (51) Wins - Jordan Switzer (21)
PIMs - Cam Parr (75) Shutouts - Carter Casey & Jordan Switzer (1)
Plus/Minus - Jonas Woo (+48)
League Top 10s:
Stat Categories Player (Rank)
Points Liam Ruck - 63 (3rd)
Markus Ruck - 62 (T-4th)
Bryce Pickford - 62 (T-4th)
Jonas Woo - 61 (7th)
Goals Bryce Pickford - 33 (T-1st)
Liam Ruck - 26 (T-6th)
Jonas Woo - 24 (T-10th)
Assists Markus Ruck - 51 (1st)
Liam Ruck - 37 (T-7th)
Jonas Woo - 37 (T-7th)
Power Play Goals Bryce Pickford - 15 (1st)
Liam Ruck - 10 (T-7th)
Power Play Assists Markus Ruck - 30 (1st)
Liam Ruck - 17 (T-7th)
Short Handed Goals Jonas Woo - 3 (T-3rd)
Liam Ruck - 2 (T-6th)
Game Winning Goals Bryce Pickford - 8 (1st)
First Goals Liam Ruck - 5 (T-2nd)
Insurance Goals Bryce Pickford - 4 (T-3rd)
Plus/Minus Jonas Woo - +48 (1st)
Bryce Pickford - +44 (2nd)
Noah Davidson - +30 (T-10th)
Goals Against Average Jordan Switzer - 2.70 (8th)
Wins Jordan Switzer - 21 (1st)
Roaring Runs:
Player Name Streak
Andrew Basha 4 Game Point Streak - 7 Points
Andrew Basha 2 Game Goal Streak - 2 Goals
Upcoming Milestones:
Player Upcoming Milestone Currently At
Yaroslav Bryzgalov 50 Career Penalty Minutes 47 Career Penalty Minutes
Andrew Basha 200 Career Points 199 Career Points
Jonas Woo 50 Career Goals 46 Career Goals
Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll 50 Career Points 46 Career Points
Jordan Switzer 50 Career Wins 45 Career Wins
Kadon McCann 150 Career Penalty Minutes 145 Career Penalty Minutes
Noah Davidson 50 Career Games Played 45 Career Games Played
Roster Makeup: 23 Players - 14 Forwards - 7 Defence - 2 Goaltenders
2005 Neutens, Van Mulligen, Basha
2006 Reschny, Cunningham, Woo, Väisänen, Muhonen, Pickford, Parr, Cozens
2007 Kor, McCann, Bryzgalov, Stengrim, Moss, Casey, Switzer
2008 Gordon-Carroll, L. Ruck, M. Ruck, Davidson, Steen
Geographical Breakdown:
Alberta (7) Kadon McCann, Carter Cunningham, Ethan Neutens, Josh Van Mulligen, Bryce Pickford, Jordan Switzer, Andrew Basha
U.S.A. (5) Gavin Kor, Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll, Kade Stengrim, Noah Davidson, Carter Casey
British Columbia (4) Liam Ruck, Markus Ruck, Tyson Moss, Riley Steen
Manitoba (2) Cam Parr, Jonas Woo
Finland (2) Veeti Väisänen, Niilopekka Muhonen
Yukon (1) Luke Cozens
Saskatchewan (1) Dayton Reschny
Belarus (1) Yaroslav Bryzgalov
NHL Drafted Players:
NHL Team Player Drafted
Calgary Flames Andrew Basha 2024, Round 2, 41st Overall
Montreal Canadiens Bryce Pickford 2025, Round 3, 81st Overall
Dallas Stars Niilopekka Muhonen 2024, Round 5, 158th Overall
Utah Mammoth Veeti Väisänen 2024, Round 3, 96th Overall
Central Scouting Mid-Season Rankings (North American Skaters):
Ranking Player
#26 Liam Ruck
#31 Markus Ruck
#99 Yaroslav Bryzgalov
#188 Riley Steen
#215 Kadon McCann
Central Scouting Mid-Season Rankings (North American Goaltenders):
Ranking Player
#12 Carter Casey
Tigers Schedule:
Last Five Results Next Five Time
@ Saskatoon Blades 3-2 SOL VS Saskatoon - Tue. Jan 27 7:00PM (MST)
VS Calgary Hitmen 4-3 W VS Lethbridge - Sat. Jan 31 7:00PM (MST)
VS Prince Albert Raiders 8-5 L VS Edmonton - Wed. Feb 4 7:00PM (MST)
VS Edmonton Oil Kings 7-3 W @ Swift Current - Fri. Feb 6 7:00PM (ST)
@ Edmonton Oil Kings 3-2 SOW VS Swift Current - Sat. Feb 7 7:00PM (MST)
