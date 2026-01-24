Rockets Roll Past Thunderbirds with 6-3 Road Win

The Kelowna Rockets got back to their winning ways on Friday night, defeating the Seattle Thunderbirds 6-3 at accesso ShoWare Center. Kelowna scored three goals in the second and leaned on disciplined defending and special teams to secure the victory.

GAME SUMMARY

The Rockets wasted no time opening the scoring, as Hiroki Gojsic (15) tipped home a point shot just 21 seconds into the game. Rowan Guest and Ty Halaburda picked up the assists on the early strike. Seattle answered later in the period with Brock England (16) scoring at 4:16, sending the game into the first intermission tied 1-1.

Kelowna took control in the second period. Carson Wetsch (16) restored the Rockets' lead at 3:48, burying a rebound after Parker Alcos rang a shot off the post. The Rockets doubled their lead at 7:07 when Hayden Paupanekis (13) capitalized on a turnover, finishing a feed from Wetsch to make it 3-1.

Seattle responded midway through the frame, but Kelowna answered back once more. Mazden Leslie (10) snapped a wrist shot from the slot at 15:05 to give the Rockets a 4-2 lead heading into the third.

The Rockets continued to dictate play in the final frame. Tij Iginla (18) scored shorthanded at 8:37, finishing a two-on-one rush to extend the lead to 5-2. Seattle pushed back with a goal late, but Iginla sealed the win with a power-play goal at 17:59 for his second of the night.

Kelowna finished the game 1-for-4 on the power play and successfully killed all seven Seattle powerplays.

Rookie goaltender Harrison Boettiger earned the win, stopping 25 of 28 shots in his fifth consecutive start.

ADDITIONAL STATS

Shots on Goal: Kelowna 42 | Seattle 28

Power Play: Kelowna 1/4 | Seattle 0/7

Faceoffs: Kelowna 34 | Seattle 37

UP NEXT

The Rockets return home Saturday night to host the Penticton Vees in the Battle of the Okanagan. Puck drop is set for 6:05 pm at Prospera Place. Tickets for the matchup are available now at selectyourtickets.com.

