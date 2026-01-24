Giants Surrender 4 Second Period Goals in Road Loss to Cougars

Published on January 24, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Vancouver Giants News Release









RECAP: Giants' Tobias Tomik, Jan Skok, and Brett Olson on game night

(Vancouver Giants, Credit: James Doyle) RECAP: Giants' Tobias Tomik, Jan Skok, and Brett Olson on game night(Vancouver Giants, Credit: James Doyle)

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. - The Vancouver Giants fell 7-2 on Friday night to the Prince George Cougars at CN Centre.

Four second period goals from Prince George were the difference, as they stretched their 2-1 lead after 20 minutes to 6-2 after 40 minutes.

Vancouver now has a record of 18-26-1-2 (39 points) and sit seven points back of the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference. Prince George improves to 27-16-2-0 (56 points), currently sitting in third in the West.

Tobias Tomik and Colton Gerrior supplied the goals for the Giants.

Kooper Gizowski scored twice for the Cougars, who also got single tallies from Carson Carels, Brock Souch, Jett Lajoie, Dmitri Yakutsenak and Corbin Vaughan.

Tomik opened the scoring for the Giants just over five minutes in with a great toe drag and release from the left circle for his ninth goal of the season.

Carels responded for Prince George 2:23 later on an odd-man rush.

Just 17 seconds after the 1-1 goal, Souch gave the Cougars their first lead of the night with his 15th goal of the season.

Sixty-nine seconds into the second period, Gizowski notched his first of the night to extend the Cougars lead to 3-1.

Gerrior went hard to the net and whacked home a loose puck on the backhand to give Vancouver the response they needed just 28 seconds later.

Lajoie restored the home side's two-goal advantage at the six-minute mark of the second period, cleaning up the garbage at the side of the net after a Burke Hood save knocked the stick out of his hands.

Less than two minutes later, Gizwoksi one-timed home his second goal of the night off a pass from Terik Parascak to make the score 5-2.

Yakutsenak made it 6-2 with just eight seconds left in the second period.

Vaughan added a third period goal late to make the final score 7-2.

STATISTICS

SOG: VAN - 6/16/4 = 26 | PG - 14/15/11 = 40

PP: VAN- 0/4 | PG - 0 /1

Face-Offs: VAN - 40 | PG - 30 3 STARS

1st: PG - Kooper Gizowski - 2G, 4 SOG, +1

2nd: PG - Bauer Dumanski - 2A, +2

3rd: PG - Corbin Vaughan - 1G, 1A, 3 SOG, +2 GOALTENDING BATTLE

Vancouver: LOSS - Burke Hood (23 saves / 29 shots) + Kelton Pyne (10 saves / 11 shots in relief)

Prince George: WIN - Joshua Ravensbergen (24 saves / 26 shots)

THEY SAID IT

"We have to find a way. That's our job as coaches: we've got to dig in and find a way for these guys and get the belief up. There are ways to win the hockey game being a little banged up, as we are right now. There are definitely ways. We're going to search and we're going to find them." - Assistant Coach Gaelan Patterson

UPCOMING

The Giants close out the weekend with a rematch on Saturday at 6 p.m.

Date Opponent Location Time

Saturday, January 24 Prince George CN Centre 6:00 PM

Stream all Giants games for free on Victory+.

The Giants next home game is on Saturday, January 31 against Kelowna! Grab your seats at VancouverGiants.com/tickets.

Images from this story







Western Hockey League Stories from January 24, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.