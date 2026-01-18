Giants Fall on the Road, 4-1, to League-Leading Silvertips

Vancouver Giants' Samuel Charko on game night

EVERETT, WA - The Vancouver Giants were neck and neck for most of Saturday's road game against the first place Everett Silvertips, but three goals in the first 4:17 were the difference in a 4-1 Everett win at Angel of the Winds Arena.

The Giants surrendered a pair of goals in a 36-second span early in the first period, before the Silvertips added a third a couple minutes later. A goaltending change brought new life and the Giants got back into the contest at 3-1 thanks to a goal from Sam Charko, who was signed earlier this week. While Vancouver had their chances in the final 40 minutes - getting marginally outshot 23-19 - they couldn't beat Anders Miller again.

Vancouver now has a record of 18-24-1-2 (39 points) and sit five points back of the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference. Everett improves to 33-6-2-1 (69 points) and remain in first place in the West.

Nolan Chastko, Zackary Shantz, Lukas Kaplan and Carter Bear were the goal scorers for Everett.

Everett struck three times in the first 4:17 of the game.

Chastko scored from the left side boards by throwing a puck on net and 36 seconds later, Shantz wired one off the post and in from the right circle on the power play.

Less than two minutes later, Kaplan found a loose puck in the slot after a point shot was blocked and spun and roofed it to make the score 3-0.

Burke Hood came in relief at that point and was dynamite.

At the 9:24 mark of the first period, Charko scored his first goal as a Vancouver Giant by banking the puck off Miller and into the Everett net.

Neither team would score in the second period, despite quality chances for both sides, including a Vancouver 5-on-3 power play for 96 seconds.

In the third, the Silvertips eventually scored off the rush with 4:58 remaining to seal the deal, off a goal from Detroit Red Wings draft pick Carter Bear.

SOG: VAN - 9/13/6 = 28 | EVT - 20/14/9 = 43

PP: VAN- 0/5 | EVT - 1/3

Face-Offs: VAN - 22 | EVT - 37 3 STARS

1st: EVT - Lukas Kaplan - 1G, 3 SOG, +2

2nd: EVT - Nolan Chastko - 1G, 3 SOG, +2

3rd: EVT - Zackary Shantz - GWG, 4 SOG GOALTENDING BATTLE

Vancouver: LOSS - Kelton Pyne (6 saves / 9 shots) + Burke Hood (33 saves / 34 shots in relief)

Everett: WIN - Anders Miller (27 saves / 28 shots) THEY SAID IT "We were super proud of the group and the effort that we put in. The first five minutes obviously didn't go our way: they potted two quick, so there's room for improvement there, but I didn't think we weren't ready for it. The guys were juiced up for sure and then our pushback after that against the top team in the league was really good. We were really proud of the group tonight." - Assistant Coach Gaelan Patterson on the game overall "We can't go back a step. We've got to keep pushing forward. The guys see it. It's not easy...this team right now, they're all in it and they're choosing the hard path and it's working." - Assistant Coach Gaelan Patterson looking ahead to Sunday CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL POST-GAME RADIO INTERVIEW ON SPORTSNET 650

UPCOMING

The Giants host the Cougars on Sunday.

Date Opponent Location Time

Sunday, January 18 Prince George Langley Events Centre 4:00 PM

Friday, January 23 Prince George CN Centre 7:00 PM

Saturday, January 24 Prince George CN Centre 6:00 PM

