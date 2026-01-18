T-Birds Power Past Portland

KENT, Wash. - Noah Kosick scored once and added three assists as the Seattle Thunderbirds defeated the Portland Winterhawks, 5-3, Saturday at the accesso ShoWare Center. The Thunderbirds complete their three-game weekend with a road trip to Wenatchee to play the Wild Sunday at the Town Toyota Center.

"We got to our formula," said head coach Matt O'Dette. "There were a couple of shifts early in the first period where we got hemmed in the defensive zone, but I thought we got on our game plan pretty well after that. It was a heavy special teams game and both our special teams stepped up."

The two teams combined for 17 power plays with Seattle getting nine. But it was Portland that opened the scoring with a power play goal at 11:07 of the first period. The Thunderbirds responded quickly, with Antonio Martorana tying it up with his 18th of the season at 12:28. Kosick and Brock England picked up the assists.

Seattle (16-19-3-2) took the lead for good with their first of three power play goals. Matthew Gard tipped in a Matej Pekar shot at 13:52. The second assist went to Kosick. The T-Birds added to their lead when Kosick scored with the man advantage at the 4:39 mark of period two. Radim Mrtka and Cameron Schmidt earned the assists.

The Thunderbirds used the power play to add to their lead at 8:02 of period three. Once again Gard scored by tipping in a shot, this one from Kosick. Mrtka got his second assist on what turned out to be the game winning goal.

Desperate to get back in the game, the Winterhawks pulled the goalie while on the man advantage late to skate 6-on-4, but Seattle's Sawyer Mayes scored shorthanded into the empty net to put Seattle up, 5-1. Portland got a couple of late goals to make it interesting but the T-Birds were able to hold them off to pick up the win.

"Our power play unit is getting more time together," remarked O'Dette of finishing the night 3-for-9 with the man advantage. "You can see what they're capable of and how they can work together."

T-BIRD EXTRAS

There was a scary moment late in the second period when T-Birds defenseman Joe Gramer crashed into the boards after a hit at center ice. Gramer had to be stretchered off the ice but was alert and responsive before being transported to a local hospital for evaluation. "Positive news that he's doing okay," expressed O'Dette. "We're thinking about him and, obviously, everyone is concerned. We're happy we could get the win for Joe."

With an assist in the second period, Cameron Schmidt extended his point streak to 25 games.

The game tomorrow in Wenatchee means Seattle will have played on Sunday six of the last seven weeks, excluding the holiday break.







