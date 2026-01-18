Cougars Edge Rockets, 3-2, in Overtime

Published on January 18, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kelowna Rockets News Release









Kelowna Rockets on game night

(Kelowna Rockets) Kelowna Rockets on game night(Kelowna Rockets)

The Kelowna Rockets picked up a point but couldn't complete the weekend sweep, falling 3-2 in overtime to the Prince George Cougars on Saturday night at Prospera Place. Despite a strong bounce-back effort and a stellar performance from Harrison Boettiger, the Cougars spoiled the night with an overtime winner just over three minutes into the extra frame.

GAME SUMMARY

The first period remained scoreless in a period that saw Prince George outshoot Kelowna 21-6. The game featured a physical edge early, highlighted by a first-period fight between Nate Corbet and Corbin Vaughan just over two minutes in.

The Rockets, whose powerplay was 7/11 in its last three games, continued to stay hot as Ty Halaburda (22) scored at 13:24 to give Kelowna a 1-0 lead, finishing a setup from a beautiful pass from Hiroki Gojsic. Keith McInnis picked up the secondary assist on the play.

Prince George responded quickly, as Terik Parascak (20) tied the game just over a minute later at 14:36. The Rockets answered again on the man advantage when Tij Iginla scored his 16th of the season at 17:28, with Shane Smith and Mazden Leslie collecting assists, sending Kelowna into the second intermission with a 2-1 lead.

The Cougars pulled even in the third period when Riley Ashe (5) found the back of the net at 11:10, forcing overtime. Prince George controlled the pace late, outshooting Kelowna 16-6 in the third.

In overtime, Carson Carels (10) ended it at 3:10, scoring the game-winning goal on a breakaway to give the Cougars the 3-2 victory. The overtime point earned extends Kelowna's push in the Western Conference standings, picking up three of a possible four points on the weekend.

Goaltender Harrison Boettiger was the main story for Kelowna, turning aside 46 shots in a standout performance and earning First Star honours despite the loss. Kelowna was outshot in every period but leaned heavily on Boettiger, who made several key saves late in regulation and in overtime to keep the game alive.

ADDITIONAL STATS

Shots on Goal: Kelowna 31 | Prince George 49

Power Play: Kelowna 2/3 | Prince George 0/4

Faceoffs: Kelowna 41 | Prince George 33

UP NEXT

The Rockets head back on the road for two games as they take on the first-place Everett Silvertips next Wednesday, January 21st, at 7:05 pm PST before going to Seattle to play the Thunderbirds on Friday, January 23rd. Fans can catch all the action live for free on Victory+ or listen to 104.7 The Lizard.

Images from this story







Western Hockey League Stories from January 18, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.