Chiefs Earn a Point, Fall in OT for First Time this Season

Spokane Chiefs' Owen Martin in action

Spokane, WA - The Chiefs returned home to Numerica Veterans Arena on Saturday night for a rare matchup with the Moose Jaw Warriors. Spokane entered the game on the back of a 4-0 shutout over Everett on Friday with Moose Jaw winning in overtime over Seattle.

Spokane started the game strong, finding the net twice in the first period. Tristen Buckley scored his fifth of the season at 10:04. The rookie drove on to the puck in the slot and sent it home to open the scoring.

Sam Oremba scored in a second straight game to make it 2-0 at 12:38. Brody Gillespie provided the assist, his 14th of the season.

Moose Jaw would score their first at 13:20 through Schmidt from Williams and McKenzie.

Spokane newcomer Marek Howell found the net for his first goal as a Chief at the 6:23 mark of the second to make it 3-1.

The Warriors would score three straight goals in a 2:!5 space in the third period to take a 4-3 lead.

The Chiefs tied it late with a power play goal from Rhett Sather at 18:55.

Both teams earned a point with the game going to overtime, but it was the visitors finding the winner through Nagel 37 seconds into the extra frame.

Spokane fired 45 shots, with nine players recording a point. Both teams were 1/2 on the power play.

The Chiefs are back in action on Monday afternoon in Portland with an early 3 PM puck drop. Tune in to watch on Victory+ or listen at 103.5 The Game.

Spokane's next home game is January 24th against the Kamloops Blazers for Avista Team Poster Giveaway and Post-Game Autographs.

