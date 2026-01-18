Game Preview: Cougars at Giants

Published on January 18, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Prince George Cougars News Release







LANGLEY, BC - The Prince George Cougars conclude three game in three days as they battle the Vancouver Giants at the Langley Events Centre.

When: Sunday, January 18

Puck Drop: 4:00 pm

Cougars Record: 25-16-2-0 (52 Points)

Cougars Last Game: A 3-2 OT win over the Kelowna Rockets on Saturday, Jan. 17

Western Conference: 3rd

BC Division: 2nd

Prince George Cougars Roster Breakdown (Birth Year):

2005-born players (3) - Dumanski, Gizowski, Seitz

2006-born players (7) - Souch, Ashe, Parascak, Vaughan, Ravensbergen, Levshyn, Sobry

2007-born players (6) - Foster, Yakutsenak, Shurgot, Lajoie, Anisimov, Fisher

2008-born players (7) - Kozicky, Lemire, Finnegan, Cahill, Carels, Johnston, Funk

2009-born players (1) - Hajt

Giants Record: 18-24-1-2 (39 Points)

Giants Last Game: A 4-1 loss in Everett against the Silvertips on Saturday, Jan. 17

Western Conference: 10th

BC Division: 6th

Vancouver Giants Roster Breakdown (Birth Year):

2005-born players (3) - Volotovskii, Pyne, Mittlesteadt

2006-born players (3) - Titlbach, Domenichelli, Skok

2007-born players (9) - Oreskovic, Charko, Sharpe, Hood, Hartmann, Marrelli, McCloskey, Pawlenchuk, Tomik

2008-born players (8) - Olson, Lin, Hayes, Preston, Pura, Iginla, Riggall, Gerrior

2009-born players (2) - Byrks, Chorney

Last Time Out:

-The Cougars collected their second straight win with a 3-2 OT victory

-Terik Paracak, Riley Ashe, and Carson Carels scored the Prince George goals

-Josh Ravensbergen recorded his first win since returning from the World Juniors, making 29 saves on 31 shots

Previous Meetings vs. VAN This Season:

November 2: The Cougars got an impressive performance from Josh Ravensbergen but the Cats were edged 2-1 to the Giants in Langley

The Carson Show

- Since returning from the 2026 World Juniors, draft-eligible defenceman Carson Carels has collected at least a point in the seven games he has been back.

- Carels has points in seven straight games and points in 12 of his last 13 games

- Carels is ranked as the #3 skater on NHL Central Scouting's Mid-Season Rankings ; That makes him the top NHL draft prospect in the CHL

Shots, Shots, Shots - EVERYBODY!

-Over the last two games on the road trip, the Cougars have recorded 101 shots on goal

-PG registered 52 in the OT win over Kamloops on Friday, Jan. 16 and 49 on Saturday, Jan. 17 in the OT win over Kelowna

In Net:

- After Josh Ravensbergen shut the door last night making 29 saves, the Cougars are no stranger to going back to the Berger for the start in the 3 in 3. PG could also go to 19-year-old Alexander Levshyn who made 12 saves in relief on Friday, Jan. 16 against Kamloops. Levshyn owns a 7-6-2-0 record this season. The win for Levshyn on Friday was his first road victory of the season

The Road Warriors

- The Prince George Cougars enter tonight with a road record of 13-6-2-0

- Their winning percentage on the road is .667 which ranks third in the Western Conference

On the Other Side:

- The Giants enter tonight with a 3-6-0-1 record in their last ten games

- Vancouver is 12-9-1-0 on home ice this season

- Up front, Jakob Oreskovic paces the Giants (currently healthy) - with 27 points

- The Giants are without their two-headed monster in draft-eligibles Ryan Lin and Mathis Preston - the duo combines for 26 goals and 59 assists

After Tonight:

- The Cats will see a steady dose of the Giants as they visit the CN Centre next weekend at the CN Centre.

Next Game: Friday, January 23 vs. Vancouver - 7:00 pm | TICKETS







