Game Preview: Cougars at Giants
Published on January 18, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Prince George Cougars News Release
LANGLEY, BC - The Prince George Cougars conclude three game in three days as they battle the Vancouver Giants at the Langley Events Centre.
When: Sunday, January 18
Puck Drop: 4:00 pm
Cougars Record: 25-16-2-0 (52 Points)
Cougars Last Game: A 3-2 OT win over the Kelowna Rockets on Saturday, Jan. 17
Western Conference: 3rd
BC Division: 2nd
Prince George Cougars Roster Breakdown (Birth Year):
2005-born players (3) - Dumanski, Gizowski, Seitz
2006-born players (7) - Souch, Ashe, Parascak, Vaughan, Ravensbergen, Levshyn, Sobry
2007-born players (6) - Foster, Yakutsenak, Shurgot, Lajoie, Anisimov, Fisher
2008-born players (7) - Kozicky, Lemire, Finnegan, Cahill, Carels, Johnston, Funk
2009-born players (1) - Hajt
Giants Record: 18-24-1-2 (39 Points)
Giants Last Game: A 4-1 loss in Everett against the Silvertips on Saturday, Jan. 17
Western Conference: 10th
BC Division: 6th
Vancouver Giants Roster Breakdown (Birth Year):
2005-born players (3) - Volotovskii, Pyne, Mittlesteadt
2006-born players (3) - Titlbach, Domenichelli, Skok
2007-born players (9) - Oreskovic, Charko, Sharpe, Hood, Hartmann, Marrelli, McCloskey, Pawlenchuk, Tomik
2008-born players (8) - Olson, Lin, Hayes, Preston, Pura, Iginla, Riggall, Gerrior
2009-born players (2) - Byrks, Chorney
Last Time Out:
-The Cougars collected their second straight win with a 3-2 OT victory
-Terik Paracak, Riley Ashe, and Carson Carels scored the Prince George goals
-Josh Ravensbergen recorded his first win since returning from the World Juniors, making 29 saves on 31 shots
Previous Meetings vs. VAN This Season:
November 2: The Cougars got an impressive performance from Josh Ravensbergen but the Cats were edged 2-1 to the Giants in Langley
The Carson Show
- Since returning from the 2026 World Juniors, draft-eligible defenceman Carson Carels has collected at least a point in the seven games he has been back.
- Carels has points in seven straight games and points in 12 of his last 13 games
- Carels is ranked as the #3 skater on NHL Central Scouting's Mid-Season Rankings ; That makes him the top NHL draft prospect in the CHL
Shots, Shots, Shots - EVERYBODY!
-Over the last two games on the road trip, the Cougars have recorded 101 shots on goal
-PG registered 52 in the OT win over Kamloops on Friday, Jan. 16 and 49 on Saturday, Jan. 17 in the OT win over Kelowna
In Net:
- After Josh Ravensbergen shut the door last night making 29 saves, the Cougars are no stranger to going back to the Berger for the start in the 3 in 3. PG could also go to 19-year-old Alexander Levshyn who made 12 saves in relief on Friday, Jan. 16 against Kamloops. Levshyn owns a 7-6-2-0 record this season. The win for Levshyn on Friday was his first road victory of the season
The Road Warriors
- The Prince George Cougars enter tonight with a road record of 13-6-2-0
- Their winning percentage on the road is .667 which ranks third in the Western Conference
On the Other Side:
- The Giants enter tonight with a 3-6-0-1 record in their last ten games
- Vancouver is 12-9-1-0 on home ice this season
- Up front, Jakob Oreskovic paces the Giants (currently healthy) - with 27 points
- The Giants are without their two-headed monster in draft-eligibles Ryan Lin and Mathis Preston - the duo combines for 26 goals and 59 assists
After Tonight:
- The Cats will see a steady dose of the Giants as they visit the CN Centre next weekend at the CN Centre.
Next Game: Friday, January 23 vs. Vancouver - 7:00 pm | TICKETS
